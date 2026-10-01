8 Paying History Markets for Writers – by Biljana Tadic

For all freelance writers interested in history, here is a list of magazines that accept submissions. They cover a range of topics: naval history, war, historical stories on memorable events, heritage, nostalgia, book and film reviews, museum exhibits. and much more!

Distillations is a magazine by the Science History Institute. It explores lesser-known stories from the history of science and technology. Their articles reveal science’s impact on our world, past and present. They are looking for writers with a background in historical research or magazine feature writing who can find historical angles to contemporary topics. Distillations accepts features, essays, and historical profiles. They pay $1.25 per word for features and a $750 flat fee for argued essays, columns, and profiles.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.sciencehistory.org/stories/pitch-a-magazine-story

Phenomenal World is a digital publication that focuses on the international political economy and critical social sciences. The magazine publishes new and established scholars, researchers, and writers working in history, economics, finance, policy, politics, and beyond. Articles range from 1,000 to 2,000 words. They publish analysis and long-form essays, interviews, list reviews, white papers, and book reviews, paying $500 for long-form pieces and $250 for interviews. They publish in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://phenomenalworld.org/about

NEXUS Magazine is a bi-monthly, international, alternative news magazine. NEXUS Magazine covers history, ancient mysteries, consciousness, paranormal, future science, free energy, environment, suppressed news, and health. The preferred article length is 4,000–5,000 words, including footnotes and references. If your article is longer, they may consider running it over two or more issues. They pay AUD$250 per article, and retain no ownership, allowing writers to sell it to other publishers.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://nexusmagazine.com/submissions-reviews

Western Pennsylvania History Magazine is a quarterly magazine published by The Senator John Heinz History Center, which is Pennsylvania’s largest history museum and a proud affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution. The mission of the History Center is to educate, engage, and inspire with links to the past, understanding in the present, and guidance for the future by preserving regional history and presenting the American experience with a Western Pennsylvania connection. The magazine accepts analysis of historical events with a strong connection to Western Pennsylvania. Articles range from 3,000 to 4,000 words in length, with 8 to 10 high-resolution images. The magazine pays authors upon publication, typically $250, and consider non-fiction book reviews of 200-300 words and columns of 500-600 words.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/research/publications/western-pennsylvania-history-magazine/guidelines

LIBER is a feminist publication, focusing on feminist writing, culture, theory, and history. They also publish feminist theory, poetry, comics, personal or hybrid essays, photo essays, and long-form reported features on topics related to feminist history. Reviews range from 1,000 to 2,000 words, with features averaging 2,000 to 4,000 words. Pay is $100 per book review, $50 per poem, and $100-$300 for features, based on length and complexity.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.liberreview.com/pitch-guidelines

Atlas Obscura publishes original, well-researched articles about the history of different places. They cover state history, nature, recreation, art, and outdoor activities, and are seeking stories that are carefully researched, well-reported, and told from an original perspective. They publish in-depth features, photo essays, and shorter articles with unique angles. They also run history stories on Gastro Obscura. Most commissioned articles are 800 to 1,500 words. Payment varies depending on a story’s length, reporting required, and format, usually around $0.50 per word.

Writer’s Guidelines are on Google Docs HERE.

Wonderful West Virginia is a monthly magazine published by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. They cover state history, nature, recreation, art, and outdoor activities. The magazine accepts freelance articles on topics like state history, wildlife, cultural heritage, and interesting people. Articles are approximately 1,500 words. They pay $150 per article upon publication.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://wonderfulwv.com/submission-guidelines

Contingent Magazine is a non-profit history magazine about history and the process of doing history. They prioritize pitches from people with postgraduate work in history. They accept reviews, shorter pieces (800 to 1,500 words), mini-essays (200 to 500 words), mailbag columns (400 to 500 words), interviews, and postcards. Base pay for a postcard and interviews is $50. Mini-essays and columns pay $150. They pay $300 for longer articles.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://contingentmagazine.org/pitch-us

Naval History Magazine is a bi-monthly print magazine published by the U.S. Naval Institute. They feature naval history news, book reviews, historic aircraft, historic fleets, and museum reports. The magazine accepts articles under 3,000 words, paying from $60 to $150 per estimated published page (1,000 words), book reviews ($75), and pictorials ($250-$500). They also accept anecdotes, paying $25.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.usni.org/naval-history-magazine/submission-guidelines

RELATED

Biljana Tadic is a freelance writer. She is interested in history and writing about historical, social, and political issues.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Marketing Secrets!<<<