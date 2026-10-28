SCREAM!!!!! 15 Creepy Paying Markets for Writers! – by Karoki Githure

The following are paying markets for writers who love writing creepy fiction and nonfiction stories. The best way to know whether your work fits with the publication is to read their published work and the submission guidelines. Failure to follow the submission guidelines will result in your submission not being considered. These markets do not accept AI-generated writing or illustrations.

1. The Hungur Chronicles



The Hungur Chronicles is a Hiraeth Publishing’s semi-annual magazine that publishes vampire-related articles, stories, poetry, and illustrations. They are looking for spooky fiction about vampires from other worlds, but they will still consider submissions about earthly vampires with an unexpected twist. Their stories are between 3,000 and 8,000 words long, and the compensation is $25 and $12 per story for original and reprint stories, respectively. For articles of at least 1000 words, the payment is $10 per story. The pay for a poem is $5.00, preferably shorter than 100 lines.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.hiraethsffh.com/hungur-chronicles-guidelines

2. Just Chills



Just Chills is a podcast featuring short scary stories and blood-curdling horror stories aimed at sending chills down your spine. They are interested in horror fiction stories written in the first person. They won’t mind if your story has been previously published. The word count is preferably between 4,000 and 7,000 words, and the compensation is 25 USD per story.

Submission Guidelines: https://justchillspodcast.com/submissions/

3. Agita Magazine



Agita Magazine is an online triannual magazine for dark sci-fi and flash horror. Each issue contains flash stories and an essay around a chosen theme. They announce the upcoming theme on their submission guidelines, including the submission periods. Their word limit is 1000+ words, and the compensation is 5 cents USD per word.

Submission Guidelines: https://agitamag.com/submissions/

4. Creepy



Creepy is a horror fiction podcast that turns scary stories and creepypastas from around the internet into audio performances. They want frightening, original, dark, and horrible tales to be read aloud to their audience. Single-narrator stories work best, and their categories include Patreon and bonus stories (1000-3500 words) and spotlight narrations (4000-7000 words). The podcast pays for one-time narration rights at a rate of $0.02 per word, capped at $100.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.creepypod.com/submissions

5. Fate & Fortune



Fate & Fortune is a spiritual magazine for people who want to understand the unseen. They publish spooky real-life stories, the latest in the mystic world, and personal advice. They are looking for spooky or supernatural real-life stories from writers like you to publish in their magazine or website. Fate & Fortune pays £300 per story. They are also willing to pay you $20 per photo of a spirit or something spooky you can’t explain that you captured on camera.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.fateandfortunemagazine.co.uk/send-us-your-story/

6. Dark Dead Things



Dark Dead Things is a horror, weird fiction, and science fiction magazine. They accept strange, scary, or subversive short stories, poetry, and nonfiction. Submissions must be unpublished, and writers should check the stated submission windows before sending their work. The publication pays $25 for an accepted short story or nonfiction piece (1,000-4,000 words) and $10 for a poem.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.darkdeadthings.com/submissions

7. The Dark Door



The Dark Door is the Ill-Advised Records’ serial publication inspired by the pulp horror zines of the 1970s and 1980s. This horror publication is packed with the most chilling stories, sinister music, and haunting illustrations you’ll ever encounter. They rely on submissions (original or previously published) from talented writers to keep The Dark Door going. Writers receive between $15 and $50 per story, depending on word count.

Submission Guidelines: https://illadvisedrecords.com/thedarkdoor

8. Horrific Scribblings



Horrific Scribblings is an online archive of dark short fiction and poetry that is provocative, scary, and strange. The editors prefer provocative, unconventional stories that challenge readers and explore disturbing subjects. They are interested in dark, transgressive fiction, horror, or horror-adjective work with dark edges. Accepted submissions earn $25, and previously published work is not eligible. Stories range from 1,000 to 5,000 words.

Submission Guidelines: https://horrificscribblings.com/submissions/

9. Tales of Horror



Tales of Horror is another creepy market for writers interested in frightening fiction. They publish weird, horrific, and terrifying fiction from both legendary authors and current literary wordsmiths. The magazine is looking for literary horror fiction and poetry that is weird, chilling, and horrific. They pay $0.06 per word for fiction and $40 per poem.

Submission Guidelines: https://ashtonspot.com/talesofhorror/

10. Thirteen Podcast



Thirteen Podcast is a podcast that produces audio horror anthologies featuring character-driven, atmospheric, and slow-burn spooky stories. If interested in writing for them, they want narratives that develop their characters while building fear and suspense. Submissions can be of any genre but grounded in horror. The preferred word count is 2,500–7,000 words. The podcast pays $50 for stories of up to 5,000 words and $75 for longer stories.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.thirteenpodcast.com/submit-a-story

11. Horrorsmith



Horrorsmith is a horror fiction magazine publishing horror, thriller, mystery, young adult (YA), and sweet romance. They are accepting thriller and horror short stories for publication in their monthly subscriptions and newsletters. Horrorsmith seeks original, unpublished work between 3,000 and 10,000 words. The current flat payment is $25 per accepted story. They also update their guidelines page with their current content needs.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.horrorsmithpublishing.com/pages/submissions

12. Waxen



Waxen publishes creative work through themed volumes. Waxen is interested in weird, experimental, and literary horror short fiction. Writers interested in creepy fiction should submit horror or unsettling stories, or related dark themes, for the volume they are targeting. The publication operates with submission deadlines tied to its seasonal release schedule, so check the relevant volume’s deadline and requirements before submitting. Accepted contributors receive a one-time payment of $50.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.waxen.org/submissions

13. Grimalkin Press



Grimalkin Press publishes speculative short-story collections and anthologies that explore the darker side of human nature. Submitted stories should focus on the dark, disturbing, gritty, and horrifying aspects of humanity, regardless of the theme of a call. The pay rate is eight cents per word, and the length is dependent on the theme. They do not accept previously published work.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.grimalkinpress.com/submissions

14. Shared World

Shared World is a speculative-fiction market that specializes in creepy, imaginative worlds, unsettling scenarios, and genre storytelling. Shared World accepts fantasy-horror, sword-and-sorcery world stories. Before writing and submitting a creepy story, ensure it fits the publication’s specific editorial interests rather than assuming every horror subgenre will be suitable. Payment is CAD 10 cents per word.

Submission Guidelines: https://sharedworld.ca/submit/

15. BFS Horizons

BFS Horizons is associated with the British Fantasy Society and offers a potential market for writers working in creepy fantasy and related speculative genres. They are accepting short fiction submissions in any fantasy or horror genre or sub-genre. BFS Horizons pays £20 for stories and artwork, and £20 per poet per issue for poetry.

Submission Guidelines: https://britishfantasysociety.org/get-in-touch/bfs-horizons/

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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