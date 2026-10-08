15 Markets That Pay Writers To Write About Writing – by Karoki Githure

Your writing skills and experience may feel ordinary to you, but for someone else, it could be the timely guidance, motivation, or breakthrough they have been searching for. These publications are willing to pay for content related to writing and let your words create impact.

Contemplate your query before sending it to them. Avoid using AI; it produces low-quality articles that will be automatically rejected.

1. WritersWeekly

WritersWeekly is a reputable site covering the freelance writing and self-publishing niches. They are into articles on how to make money as a writer, such as self-publishing, products and services that writers can create and sell, networking advice, content writing, paying markets, and marketing secrets. They have also been exposing scams in the publishing industry for 28 years. WritersWeekly pays $60 for articles around 600 words long.

Submissions Guidelines: https://writersweekly.com/writersweekly-com-writers-guidelines

2. Blogger Hangout

Blogger Hangout is a blogging and online business website for people who want to earn a full-time income from their blog. They are looking for original content that explains how someone can make a living from blogging. Their preferred pitches are about how you did it rather than how “others” are doing it. It can be about content marketing, copywriting, and aspects of starting and running a blog, among others. Blogger Hangout pays $50 per blog post.

Submissions Guidelines: https://bloggerhangout.com/get-paid-to-write-articles/

3. Lit Hub

Literary Hub is a source of news, opinions, and richness of contemporary literary life. They are interested in pitches about how a book or author fits into the culture or personal essays on how an incident in your life ties to larger issues in the literary world. You can send fully finished essays. Payment reports state that Lit Hub pays $0.10 per word.

Submissions Guidelines: https://lithub.com/how-to-pitch-lit-hub/

4. Teachers & Writers Magazine

Teachers & Writers Magazine is a free resource for creative writing teachers. The magazine wants practical and theoretical content that offers both inspiration and original approaches for teaching creative writing. It could be teaching in elementary, middle, or high school, college, and community settings. Their compensation for articles ranges from $75 – $150.

Submissions Guidelines: https://teachersandwritersmagazine.org/submissions/

5. RemarkMe

RemarkMe is a startup and entrepreneurship media platform/ecosystem. They provide the stories, resources, insights, and inspiration needed to transform innovative concepts into successful ventures. Even though they cover a variety of expertise, you can pitch topics on blogging, writing, or content creation. RemarkMe pays $10 per article as you strengthen your writing skills, portfolio, and credibility.

Submissions Guidelines: https://remarkme.com/write-for-us/

6. FundsForWriters

FFW began in March 2000 after a women’s writing group in Georgia opened C. Hope Clark’s eyes to the fact that it’s hard to write when you can’t afford ink for the printer, postage for the manuscripts, or gas to the conferences. As a guest speaker, she initially planned to speak on writing for the Internet. That subject quickly eroded to finding funds for all aspects of writing. Since her background was in finance and her day job involved loans and grants, she offered a few words of advice. Boy! Did that ever blow into a bigger deal than she imagined! Pays $100 for original articles and $25 for reprints. FundsforWriters provides markets that pay $200 or 10 cents/word and up. Contests pay $200 or more for first prize. Expect 24-30 paying opportunities in the form of contests, grants, freelance opportunities, gig jobs, and publishers/agents in each issue. The newsletter also provides an editorial from editor C. Hope Clark, and a freelance piece from a guest writer.

Submission Guidelines: https://fundsforwriters.com/submissions

7. SeekaHost

SeekaHost is primarily a web hosting and domain services company. It also has a blog and educational platform covering topics such as blogging, domains, SEO, online marketing, WordPress, web hosting, and digital entrepreneurship. Reach out with topic ideas for blogging, writing, or SEO tips and tricks. SeekaHost’s payment starts from $0.01 per word, but you have to state your rates when pitching.

Submissions Guidelines: https://www.seekahost.com/write-for-us-and-get-paid/

8. Clarkesworld Magazine

Clarkesworld Magazine is a professional science-fiction and speculative-fiction publication. It isn’t a general market for articles about writing; pitches should connect writing or publishing to the magazine’s science-fiction and speculative-fiction focus. Writers can pitch their non-fiction section, which includes discussions of the genre publishing business and essays on the writing process. Clarkesworld pays 10¢ per word, up to a 2500-word limit.

Submissions Guidelines: https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/submissions/#nonfiction

9. AuthorMAG

AuthorMag is a magazine for writers, authors, and the writing life. They specialize in the writing craft, publishing, books, authors, creativity, and the experiences of being a writer. Send pitches on self-publishing, selling books, other publishing topics, and author marketing. Payment is not disclosed, but they have stated on their site that you’re supposed to mention your expected compensation per article in your pitch.

Submissions Guidelines: https://www.authormag.com/paying-market/

10. The Copywriter Club

The Copywriter Club is a publication and community for copywriters and content creators, covering copywriting, content strategy, freelancing, marketing, creativity, and the business of writing. It accepts articles that teach practical skills or provide in-depth insights into copywriting and related topics. The Copywriter Club pays between $300-500 per article, but can pay up to twice that amount if it’s amazingly useful for their audience.

Submissions Guidelines: https://thecopywriterclub.com/write-for-tcc/

11. Planetside: The Online Magazine of SFWA

Planetside Magazine, formerly known as The SFWA Blog, is an online publication for professional and aspiring science-fiction and fantasy writers. It publishes content with a strong emphasis on writing craft, publishing, and the business of being a writer. Planetside accepts nonfiction pitches on these topics relevant to SFF writers. It pays $0.10 per word for accepted articles of approximately 800–1,000 words.

Submissions Guidelines: https://sfwa.org/publications/planetside/?view=guidelines&article_id=109

12. Contemporary Verse 2

Contemporary Verse 2 (CV2) is a Canadian literary journal dedicated to poetry and critical writing about poetry. Writers can submit articles, essays, interviews, reviews, and the craft of poetic writing. CV2 isn’t a general “writing” publication. Your pitch should have a clear poetry/writing-literary angle. The publication pays CAD $65–$150 for accepted articles and essays, depending on length.

Submissions Guidelines: https://contemporaryverse2.ca/submission-guidelines/

13. The Writer

The Writer Magazine is a publication for writers covering the craft, business, and professional side of writing. It publishes practical articles on writing techniques, creativity, publishing, freelancing, marketing, and other subjects that help writers develop their skills and careers. You can pitch the magazine narrative essays, reported pieces, how-to stories, and profiles of writers and others in the field. Payment reports state that The Writer Magazine pays $0.40 per word.

Submissions Guidelines: https://www.writermag.com/the-magazine/submission-guidelines/

14. The Writer’s Chronicle

The Writer’s Chronicle is the Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP)’s publication covering the craft and business of writing, publishing, the writing life, and creative-writing education. They are interested in pitches about writing craft, contemporary issues in writing and publishing, and personal experiences related to the writing life. Articles generally run 1,500–4,000 words, and payment reports indicate they pay $0.18 per word.

Submissions Guidelines: https://awpwriter.secure-platform.com/applications/page/TWC

15. BookLife

BookLife is a publication and resource for independent authors and publishing professionals, covering writing, editing, self-publishing, book production, and the indie-author community. Send pitches on the craft of writing and editing, self-publishing, and the experiences of independent writers. Payment isn’t disclosed, but they have stated on their site that all authors are compensated.

Submissions Guidelines: https://booklife.com/authors/06/07/2021/write-for-booklife.html

RELATED

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

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a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.