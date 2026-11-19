The following is a list of eight magazines and websites that pay writers to write about health-related topics. You can write about mental health, healthy living, wellness, and nutrition. They accept reported news stories and essays/commentary pieces, features, and articles for departments and in-depth analysis.

1. Brain & Life is the magazine that covers the diagnosis and treatment of neurologic diseases, such as migraines, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and other disorders. Brain & Life accepts features and articles for departments, which include Caregiving, Take Charge, Treatment, Disorders, Research, and Healthy Living. Stories range in length from 500 to 1,500 words at $0.75 per word. Payment is on acceptance. Writer’s Guidelines.

2. Amendo is a website about relationships, work, politics, community, spirituality, and living a meaningful life for people in their 20s. They are looking for 600-word essays, fun listicles, and longer magazine-style features. Amendo covers various topics, including Living a Meaningful Life, Finding balance, Mental health, Tips for Self-discovery, Discovering Spiritual Fulfillment, and Finding Community. They pay $75 per article. Writer’s Guidelines.

3. The Sick Times is an independent news site. Their audience includes people with Long COVID, their loved ones, people with related chronic diseases, scientists, healthcare workers, advocates. The Sick Times is accepting pitches for reported news stories and essays/commentary pieces. They pay $1300 for news features of 1500-1700 words and $400 for essays of 1000-1200 words. Writer’s Guidelines.

4. Organic Lifestyle Magazine is a digital publication dedicated to organic lifestyles, alternative health, and green living. They accept articles about natural health and healing, fitness, sustainability, diet, environmental issues, food, and raw, vegan, and vegetarian recipes. The magazine prefers longer in-depth articles up to 1,500 words, but also accepts short articles (about 400 words). They pay 10¢ per word with a cap of $150 plus a bonus structure for performance. Writer’s Guidelines.

5. STAT is a media company focused on “finding and telling compelling stories about health, medicine, and scientific discovery “. They are especially interested in features, trend stories, and in-depth analysis about research labs, hospitals, and biotech companies. They generally pay $1 per word. Writer’s Guidelines.

6. MASSAGE magazine is an internationally circulated trade publication for massage therapists and allied health professionals. The magazine is dedicated to provide useful information for massage practitioners and body workers. They accept features (1,500 to 3,000 words), news briefs (200 to 800 words), imprints (500 to 1,000 words), how-to articles, guest editorials (750 to 1,500 words), and profiles (1,000 to 2,500 words). Payments for articles range from $50 to $400, depending on the subject matter, category, and length. Writer’s Guidelines.

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Biljana Tadić is a freelance writer. She is interested in history and writing about historical, social, and political issues.

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