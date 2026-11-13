10 Military Publications That Pay Writers – by Karoki Githure

Here are several military publications that pay writers for quality contributions. Whether you have a military background, or simply a strong interest in the subject, these publications can provide a rewarding market for your writing skills. They actively seek and are willing to pay for well-researched, engaging articles. Before you contact them, read their detailed instructions on how to successfully pitch and write for them in the submission guidelines for each paying market.

The War Horse is a top nonprofit publication focused on personal narratives and investigative journalism regarding national security and military service. This award-winning publication reports on American veterans and military issues. They love pieces that expose hidden institutional or system failures and hold the leaders to account. The stories should show how command climates, policy decisions, and military systems affect the real people. They pay between $1,000 and $3,500 for published content.

Submission Guidelines: https://thewarhorse.org/freelance-pitches/

Established in 1999, the Reserve & National Guard is a top digital and print publication for military personnel and their family members. They are open to talented writers from the military community who can create content that supports, informs, and entertains warfighters and their family members. They accept personal perspective essays about military life and informative pieces offering military lifestyle tips. They also want articles covering military benefits or policy updates. Payment for accepted pitches ranges between $75 and $200.

Submission guidelines: https://reservenationalguard.com/want-to-write-for-us/

The Proceedings magazine is a leading naval publication owned by the U.S. Naval Institute. This magazine covers everything related to the sea services, including major events and naval history. They are interested in 2,500-word articles dealing with the major issues affecting naval service, while offering new ways of looking at naval matters. They also accept 650-word book reviews commissioned by the editorial team. According to numerous reports, Proceedings pay between $60 and $150 per page.

Submission guidelines: https://www.usni.org/periodicals/proceedings-magazine/submission-guidelines

Task & Purpose is a U.S. military culture and news platform that covers everything service personnel and veterans are talking about. They help civilian and military personnel understand the military’s role in the world. The publication is looking for top content on wars, what happened after the war ended, and deep dives into military sexual assault cases. They also cover fascinating features, including military training programs and the history of top military tech, such as night vision. Task & Purpose pays $500 per published piece, but they can pay higher rates if more editing and reporting are involved.

Submission guidelines: https://taskandpurpose.com/military-life/task-purpose-writing-pitching/

ATO (Against The Odds) is a specialized print magazine dedicated to conflict simulation wargaming and military history. Each publication features a playable historical wargame board with rules and maps. It covers numerous warfare topics, including feudal and classical warfare, to modern and Napoleonic warfare. They consider alternative history or speculative history pieces, but not science fiction. Comparative military pieces are also accepted. ATO pays $0.05 per word upon acceptance.

Submission guidelines: https://www.atomagazine.com/submissions.cfm

The Britain at War Magazine is the best-selling British military history magazine, focusing on conflicts involving the Commonwealth and Britain. Each issue features the latest news on discoveries and events from the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom. They want features covering wars at sea, in the air, and on land. They also cover critical assessments of the U.K. and the Commonwealth’s greatest generals and admirals. Reports indicate that the Britain at War publication pays £50 per page upon acceptance.

Submission guidelines: https://keypublishing.com/contributors-guidelines/

Inkstick is a nonprofit publication covering the human cost of militarism, foreign policy, and global security. This publication prioritizes real-world consequences and human lives over technical military jargon and weapon specifications. Inkstick helps tear the false wall between domestic and foreign policies. They prefer pieces exposing hidden power while scrutinizing corporate subsidies disguised as security and defense budgets. Reports indicate that Inkstick pays $500 per published article.

Submission guidelines: https://inkstickmedia.com/contribute/

The Army Magazine is a popular monthly publication that’s produced by AUSA (Association of the United States Army). It accepts pieces on military operations, history, operations, strategies, and development for military personnel and veterans. The op-eds/commentaries should be 800 to 1,200 words long, and factual pieces are 1,200 to 1,800 words long. According to multiple reports, Army Magazine pays between 12 and 18 cents per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.ausa.org/army-magazine-submission-guidelines

The Military Officer Magazine is the official MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) publication. This monthly publication focuses on financial planning, history, and current military issues. They are in the market for topics covering military history, political/military affairs, and lifestyle topics relevant to reserve, retired, and active-duty officers and their families. The 1,000 to 2,000-word features are scheduled 6 months in advance, and they pay $0.80 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.moaa.org/content/publications-and-media/military-officer-magazine/military-officer-magazine-editorial-information/

Published 6 times a year, Legion Magazine caters to the Canadian Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Royal Canadian Legion members, and the public. Legion magazine features pieces on veteran affairs, peacetime, and/or personal war-related memoirs, and Canadian military history. It welcomes pitches covering policing issues and current affairs of interest to the general public. The accepted article length ranges from 1,500 to 2,200 words, but they also accept shorter stories (600 words). The Legion Magazine pays between $150 and $1,200.

Submission guidelines: https://legionmagazine.com/contributions/

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Karoki Githure is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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