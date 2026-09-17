12 Paying Christian Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

ALERT! ONLY 1 MORE WEEK UNTIL THE FALL, 2026 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play! The Fall contest is our most popular every year!

Are you a pastor, church youth leader, or a Christian who loves sharing the word of God? Publications are lining up to pay you. While some publications prefer working with an experienced writer or preacher, most are happy to work with anyone ready to spread the gospel. But before you submit your pitch, you should go through their specific guidelines and the content on their website to understand what they need.

1. The Word Among Us

The Word Among Us is a top Catholic non-profit publication that helps Christians read, understand, and meditate on the Word of God. This monthly publication features stories of saints, inspirational essays, and catholic mass readings. They accept first-person testimonies that don’t exceed 1,200 words. They’re looking for content that focuses on significant experiences of change, conversion, and spiritual insight. The Word Among Us pays $150 for every published piece.

Submission Guidelines: https://wau.org/submit_an_article/

2. The War Cry

Established in 1879, The War Cry is the official news publication and Christian magazine of the Salvation Army. This publication highlights the church’s charitable efforts while sharing the gospel. The War Cry publishes 1,500-word stories that explore Christian living topics, devotional thoughts, and highlight faith in action. The War Cry pays $0.35 per word for first rights and $0.25 per word for reprint rights.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.thewarcry.org/submission-guidelines/

3. Bible Advocate

The Bible Advocate is one of the oldest Christian publications in the US that’s still in print. Bible Advocate Press publishes it for the Seventh-day Adventist Church (Church of God). This publication glorifies the God of truth and grace, represents the church, and advocates the bible. It accepts 1,000 to 1,500-word content on current cultural issues, biblical doctrine, and related topics. The Bible Advocate pays between $25 and $65 per published page.

Submission Guidelines: https://baonline.org/write-for-us-2/

4. The Christian Citizen

The Christian Citizen is a top online publication owned by the ABHMS (American Baptist Home Mission Societies). This publication provides a platform for interfaith and diverse Christian perspectives that focus on the intersection of citizenship, discipleship, politics, and faith. They’re looking for content that helps people understand and connect with what Jesus referred to as weightier matters of faith, mercy, justice, and law. This includes articles examining numerous public concerns like trauma, racism, and gun violence. The Christian Citizen pays $150 for content 700 to 1,000 words long.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.christiancitizen.us/write-for-us

5. FellowScript

The FellowScript is a popular Canadian online publication owned by the InScribe Christian Writers’ Fellowship. This magazine is published 4 times per year, with each issue featuring content on market updates, book reviews, and writers’ tips. They want devotional guides, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, romance, and sci-fi content. But they should reflect the theme of the current issue. This publication pays $0.03 per word for 600 to 750-word long short stories and features.

Submission Guidelines: https://inscribe.org/publications-2/fellowscript/submission-guidelines/

6. Love is Moving

Love is Moving is a young adult and national Canadian youth publication produced by and for Gen Z and Millennials. This publication is in the market for essays that merge personal narratives with theological and societal reflections. They also accept reviews of YouTube channels, podcasts, films, books, and music albums. Love in Moving pays $0.20 per word for 1000 to 2000-word essays and features. Their rate for reviews and news articles (300-800 words) is $0.15 per word.

Submission Guidelines: https://loveismoving.ca/about/submit/

7. Reformed Perspective

Reformed Perspective is a registered Canadian charity and Christian media platform that provides conservative Reformed Christian viewpoints on events, technology, economics, and cultural trends. It’s a print publication that publishes six times per year, while its online edition posts over 5 articles every week. They are seeking articles covering parenting, education, culture, faith, current events, Christian living, and entertainment from a reformed perspective. They pay $100 to $300 for 800 to 2,000-word articles.

Submission Guidelines: https://reformedperspective.ca/write-for-rp/

8. Cadet Quest

Cadet Quest is a Christian print publication that the Calvinist Cadet Corps publishes 7 times a year for boys ages 9 to 14. It’s a 24-page publication featuring bible lessons, fiction, and activities for more than 500 clubs in Canada and the US. They accept entertaining fictional tales (1,000 – 1,300 words) appealing to their reader’s sense of humor and adventure. They also appreciate pieces on Christian athletes, the development of Christian character, and coaching tips. Cadet Quest pays 8¢ per word and up for published articles.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.calvinistcadets.org/cadet-quest-magazine/

9. St. Mary’s Messenger

St. Mary’s Messenger is a quarterly, 32-page print Catholic publication for kids between 7 and 12 years old. Often considered the Catholic alternative to Highlights magazine, this publication helps kids explore and grow in faith. Reach out to them with funny poems, non-fiction (300-900 words), and short fictional stories (700-900 words) that don’t contradict Catholic worldviews. St. Mary’s Messenger pays between $25 and $100 for every published article.

Submission Guidelines: https://stmarysmessenger.com/submission-guidelines/

10. Touchstone

Touchstone is a bimonthly Christian publication that focuses on ecumenical dialogue, cultural criticism, and conservative theology. Established by The Fellowship of St. James, this magazine serves as a shared platform for Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant communities. You can pitch articles on biblical analysis, cultural commentary, theology, contemporary issues affecting Christian and book reviews. They pay $0.20 per word for 3,000 to 5,000-word features and 700 to 1,500-word book reviews.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.touchstonemag.com/archives/submission-guidelines.php

11. Preaching

Preaching is an online resource for ministers offering ministry articles, sermon preparations, and numerous tools to help pastoral leadership. Basically, all articles are written by seminary/college faculty and retired/active pastors. They are seeking 2,000 to 2,500-word features on topics related to worship leadership and preaching. The submitted summons should be between 1,500 and 2,000 words. Preaching pays $50 for features and $35 for summons upon publication.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.preaching.com/pr_system/writing-for-us/

12. CatholicSingles

CatholicSingles is an online matchmaking and dating platform for Catholics seeking a faith-based marriage or relationship. It helps with match-making while providing dating tips for Christians. CatholicSingles accepts listicles on dating tips, pickup lines, and complex theological topics. They also want pieces on life as a single guy/girl. They pay $65 for articles on life as a single person, $50 on dating tips, and $35 on general Catholic topics.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.catholicsingles.com/editorial-guidelines/

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

RELATED

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.