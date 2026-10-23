14 Paying Agriculture Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

Writing about agriculture can be more than sharing knowledge about farming, gardening, and sustainable living—it can also be a source of income. The following are publications that offer opportunities to pitch your ideas, share your expertise, get published, and be paid for agriculture-related content. Before pitching, review each publication’s previous articles to understand its style and topics, and carefully read its submission guidelines to learn what editors want.

1. Offrange

Offrange, a media publication from Ambrook, publishes stories and original research on issues facing modern agriculture. It targets ranchers, farmers, and other food producers. They are looking for articles about farming, ranching, meat production, fisheries, public lands, and natural resources. Offrange’s rates are between $0.50 and $1.00 per word, depending on writer experience and the complexity of the story.

Submission guidelines: https://ambrook.com/offrange/writing-for-us

2. The Journal

The Journal is a print and web publication by Mad Agriculture that showcases the art of the new agrarian culture through poetry, writing, photography, and more. They want pitches from writers with poems, stories, or other original creative work they would like to share. Article length is typically 1000-2000 words, and payment details are provided upon initial conversation if they like your pitch and want to pursue your story.

Submission guidelines: https://madagriculture.org/journal-submissions

3. Sentient Media

Sentient Media is a nonprofit news outlet that focuses on factory farms and their impacts on animals, food, climate, workers, olicy, health, and rural communities. They rely on freelance journalists to provide reporting and content, including writing, research, and interviews.

They consider pitches on how factory farming affects food, science, climate, and health, among other topics. Payment rates start at $300, but higher rates are paid to experienced journalists, and research or reporting is required.

Submission guidelines: https://sentientmedia.org/pitchguidelines/

4. The Land, Food, and Freedom Journal

The Land, Food, and Freedom Journal is an online publication centering Black agrarianism, food sovereignty, and liberation.

It is accepting pitches from anyone who identifies with the Black diaspora, within the categories of land, food, freedom, and culture. Writers can pitch original stories that highlight agricultural practices, community food systems, and the experiences of farmers and communities. Payment starts from $350 per article, with higher rates for peer-reviewed and scholarly research-intensive work.

Submission guidelines: https://www.landfoodfreedom.com/contribute

5. Tractor Beam

Tractor Beam is an online creative publication that explores the future of agriculture, food, soil, climate, and the environment through science fiction, imaginative storytelling, and visual art. It is seeking original writing for its Substack, website, and printed editions. The publication welcomes science fiction and speculative stories that explore the intersection of farming, soil, technology, and the environment. Tractor Beam pays $1,000.00 for accepted submissions of under 6,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.tractorbeam.earth/about

6. Fisher & Farmer

Fisher & Farmer is an independent publication covering food, farming, fishing, land, and water. It publishes reported features, personal essays, and field notes exploring food production, rural livelihoods, and the cultural significance of agriculture.

The publication is looking for well-observed, factual, and interesting articles about a place and the practices that produce our food. Fisher & Farmer pays $0.40 per word (USD).

Submission guidelines: https://fisherandfarmer.com/contributor-guidelines/

7. Farming Magazine

Farming Magazine is a publication about the joys of farming and living well on a small, ecologically-conscious scale.

They consider queries about interesting and innovative aspects of real farm life, including farm profitability, environmentally friendly practices, and innovative farming methods. Articles typically range from 300 to 3,500 words. Payment is undisclosed, but they have stated that they pay upon publication.

Submission guidelines: https://farmingmagazine.net/submissions/

8. GRIT

GRIT is a bi-monthly magazine covering farming, gardening, livestock, self-sufficiency, and country living. It accepts pitches for practical, informative articles on rural life and agriculture. Articles typically are between 500 and 2,000 words. Payment is negotiated individually based on the writer’s experience and expertise, and is made upon publication.

Submission guidelines: https://www.grit.com/guidelines/

9. The Old Farmer’s Almanac

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is an annual publication offering entertaining and practical content on gardening, weather, astronomy, nature, food, folklore, and rural life.

It seeks engaging, informative stories for its annual edition and Garden Guide. Payment is made upon acceptance at competitive rates, but the exact rate and word count are not specified in its guidelines.

Submission guidelines: https://www.almanac.com/writers-guidelines

10. Farmer-ish

Farmer-ish is an online and print publication covering farming, rearing animals, and homesteading, among others. The publication is on the lookout for creative nonfiction, personal essays, memoirs, recipes, poetry, and practical how-to articles.

Farmer-ish does not offer pay for online issues, but for the print annuals, they offer a $25 honorarium or a copy of the book. Article length is typically from 800 to 2,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://farmerish.net/submissions/

11. Permaculture

Permaculture is a magazine that provides the information required to create productive and resilient gardens, homes, economies, farms, and communities.

The magazine wants practical, inspiring articles featuring tested solutions, step-by-step instructions, and innovative approaches to sustainable living.

Compensation is £100 per published article for approximately 1000 words, and the word count should be 1,500 words maximum per article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.permaculture.co.uk/submit-an-article/

12. The Natural Farmer

The Natural Farmer (TNF) is a quarterly magazine covering organic farming, sustainable agriculture, food justice, and environmental issues.

TNF is looking for technical articles, personal farm stories/experiences, opinion pieces, book reviews, nonfiction, personal stories, essays, and farming tools reviews. You can pitch first or send a complete article. Stories accompanied by high-quality photos have a higher chance of being accepted. Payment is $100 for a published submission.

Submission guidelines: https://www.thenaturalfarmer.org/submit-an-article

13. Insteading

Insteading is a publication that helps homesteaders and gardeners grow their garden and their skills. The publication covers homesteading, sustainable living, organic gardening, livestock, renewable energy, and eco-friendly building topics. It seeks practical how-to articles, curated resource lists, comprehensive guides, and educational stories. Articles should generally contain 1,000–2,000 words or more. Insteading pays $50 per article according to the payment reports.

Submission guidelines: https://insteading.com/write-for-us/guidelines/

14. Mother Earth Gardener

Mother Earth Gardener is a magazine published four times a year about heirloom plants, organic gardening, seed saving, herbal remedies, and garden-to-table recipes.

The magazine accepts queries from writers who have firsthand experience and writing experience. It seeks practical articles, plant histories, DIY projects, and inspiring profiles of farms and gardeners. Mother Earth Gardener pays $25 per story, plus $25 for a photograph, published in its family heirloom category.

Submission guidelines: https://www.motherearthgardener.com/submission-guidelines/

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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