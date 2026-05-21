8 Collecting and Hobby Paying Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

Do you love everything related to collecting? Here are ten collecting and hobby markets where your knowledge can turn into paid writing opportunities. While some publications demand writing experience and academic qualifications, others are ready to work with just your passion for the hobby and the collecting market. Just go through their published content and submission guidelines before pitching your ideas.

1. Fine Book & Collections

Fine Books & Collections is a popular online forum and quarterly publication targeting bibliophiles, librarians, and book collectors. It features topics on auctions, manuscripts, and rare books. This publication buys 1,500 to 2,000-word features. Their rate is negotiable based on the level of research and experience with the topic, but their base pay, according to reports, is $0.20/word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.finebooksmagazine.com/writing

2. Model Railroader

Model Railroader is a top monthly publication for industry professionals and railroad enthusiasts worldwide. Membership to this publication grants you access to over 90 years of railroad history as it covers all aspects of railroading, including photography, history, and news. Model Railroader seeks industry professionals and railroad enthusiasts who can produce detailed railroad articles, photography, and current news reporting. Model Railroader pays $75- $100 per printed page.

Submission guidelines: https://trn.trains.com/magazine/contributor-guidelines/2016/10/contributor-guidelines

3. COINage

Established in 1964, COINage is a veteran publication in the numismatics (coin collection) field. It provides insights into the coin market and hobby. COINage is searching for writers with experience and extensive knowledge in the coin business and hobby. It accepts content on historic numismatic figures, coin shows and auctions, bullion and precious metals, among others. It pays $250 for articles over 2,000 words with 8-10 high-resolution pictures with credits and captions. COINage accepts shorter articles, but doesn’t pay full payments for them.

Submission guidelines: https://www.coinagemag.com/writers-guidelines/

4. The American Philatelist

The American Philatelic Society is a popular NGO for stamp collectors worldwide. This organization’s publication, the American Philatelist, serves the general public, postal historians, educators, and collectors from over 70 nations. All their articles are written by their members and must be unique, covering different aspects of philately. They pay $50 for one-page articles and $75 for feature articles.

Submission guidelines: https://stamps.org/membership/the-american-philatelist/write-for-the-ap

5. The Numismatist

The Numismatist is a congressionally chartered publication that’s dedicated to the appreciation, collection, and study of paper currency, coins, and other numismatic items. It serves as an introduction to newbies and a refreshing review for avid collectors. It accepts original and well-researched articles from both experienced and new currency enthusiasts. The Numismatist pays 15 cents per word for published articles and $2.75 for usable pictures.

Submission guidelines: https://www.money.org/numismatist/submission-guidelines/

6. BLADE Magazine

BLADE Magazine is the world’s oldest and leading knives and cutlery publication. Established in 1973, this publication covers the entire knife industry spectrum from collecting and legislation to factory production and custom knifemaking. BLADE accepts stories that are new in scope and content. This includes different knives used for unusual purposes, new knife designs, and various knife materials. BLADE pays $300 for feature stories, $250 for profiles, and $150 for short stories.

Submission guidelines: https://blademag.com/writers-guidelines

7. DRUM! Magazine

DRUM! is a top U.S. special-interest publication offering gear reviews, artist profiles, industry news, and educational lessons for drummers. It features technical guides and informative interviews with popular musicians. This publication doesn’t primarily cover collectibles, but you can pitch articles about collecting drums. Depending on the content and length of the article, DRUM! pays $50-$300 for feature articles.

Submission guidelines:https://drummagazine.com/drum-writers-guide/

8. Western Art & Architecture

Western Art & Architecture is a top publication for American architecture aficionados and art collectors. This publication approaches design and fine art from a lifestyle perspective, offering readers valuable insight into Western art. Western Art & Architecture is seeking introspective content from knowledgeable writers who can evoke the passion for art and architecture in readers. According to reports, this magazine pays its writers between $400 and $600 per published article.

Submission guidelines: https://westernartandarchitecture.com/About/Contribute

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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