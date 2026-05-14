10 Literary Markets That Pay Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you have a creative mind and love writing non-fiction, fiction, and/or poetry, publications are lining up to purchase your creative content. While some top publications demand academic qualifications and experience, others are happy to work with any creative individual who is ready to think outside the box. Just check their submission guidelines and read their published content before submitting your ideas.

1. NewMyths Magazine

NewMyths is a quarterly online publication that specializes in poetry, non-fiction, and speculative fiction content. This publication offers a balance between light and dark, fantasy and fiction, and humorous and serious. NewMyths offers $0.30/word for all published content with a minimum of $50. They buy artwork for $80 and a book review for $50.

Submission guidelines: https://sites.google.com/newmyths.com/newmyths-com-home/submissions

2. Breath & Shadow

Breath & Shadow is a bi-monthly literacy magazine for sharing and collecting opinions and information about living with disabilities. Founded in 2000, this magazine publishes drama, interviews, essays, fiction, and poetry that expound more on living with disabilities. Ability Maine only accepts work from persons with disabilities, and they pay $25 for poems and $40 for long-form non-fiction or fiction.

Submission guidelines: https://www.abilitymaine.org/submission-guidelines

3. Folding Rock

Founded in 2024, Folding Rock is a Wales-based publication that focuses on creative prose from or linked to Wales. They accept non-fiction and fiction content, with a focus on Wales, from first-time and seasonal authors. Their focus is mainly on innovative, bold, and exciting content, and their taste is more literary-leaning than genre-based. This publication pays £360 per 2000 to 4000-word-long pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://foldingrock.com/submit-your-work/

4. CNQ: Canadian Notes & Queries

Published by Biblioasis, CNQ is a triannual publication first published by William Morley in 1968. They accept humor, memoir, essays, and cultural and literary criticism written about Canadian topics or from a Canadian perspective. For accepted content, they pay $0.10 per word, up to $200, plus a 1-year subscription to their magazine.

Submission guidelines: https://www.notesandqueries.ca/submissions/

5. The Dalhousie Review

The Dalhousie Review (TDR) is one of the oldest literary journals in Atlantic Canada that has been in continuous operation since 1921. In its early years, the TDR published only scholarly essays by novelists, poets, historians, and political thinkers; currently, it accepts submissions from both established and emerging authors. TDR pays between $25 and $50 for fiction and non-fiction content, $25 for reviews and interviews, and $5 per page for poetry.

Submission guidelines: https://ojs.library.dal.ca/dalhousiereview/contribute

6. Geez Magazine

Geez is a non-profit, seasonal, print magazine about activism, art, and social justice for folks at the fringes of faith in the United States and Canada. Geez is one of the few publications that prioritize activism over experience. It works with all writers, but preference is granted to individuals holding marginalized identities, outchurched/unchurched, atheists, feminist parents, and corporate defectors. Depending on the length of your content, this publication pays between $50 and $100.

Submission guidelines: https://geezmagazine.org/participate/guidelines

7. The New Quarterly

Based at St. Jerome’s University, The New Quarterly (TNQ) is a popular Canadian literary magazine that publishes creative non-fiction, fiction, and poetry exclusively written by Canadians. This publication has been nurturing both established and emerging Canadian authors since 1981. It pays $100 for postscripts and poetry and $400 for non-fiction and fiction pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://tnq.ca/submit/

8. ITERANT

Founded in 2020, ITERANT is a Vermont-based quarterly literary publication dedicated to publishing the artwork and poetry that resonates with Ruth Stone’s spirit, the late poet laureate from Vermont. ITERANT accepts 3 to 8 original poems per submission, and they pay each published contributor $50.

Submission guidelines: https://iterant.org/submit/

9. Blue Unicorn

Based in San Rafael, California, Blue Unicorn is an independent poetry journal that was established in 1977. This publication distinguished itself from others by accepting both formal and free verse, with a focus on heightened language and imagery, at a time when meter and rhyme were out of fashion. Blue Unicorn pays $50 for published poems and $25 for shorts.

Submission guidelines: https://blueunicorn.org/submit-your-work-to-blue-unicorn/

10. Star*Line

Star*Line is the official publication of the Science Fiction & Fantasy Poetry Association, which was established in 1978. This journal serves as a literary platform for poetry enthusiasts, poets, and speculative genres such as horror, fantasy, and science fiction. It features poetry, articles, feature interviews, reviews, and articles by members and non-members. This publication pays 5¢/word for poems with a maximum of $25 and a minimum of $5. It pays $5 for book reviews and 3¢ per word for essays/articles.

Submission guidelines: https://sfpoetry.org/wp/starline/#guidelines

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.







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