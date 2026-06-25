EPISODE 46: How to Earn Thousands Per Month in Book Royalties – PART 2 of 2

CLICK HERE for Part 1!
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Guest: Gary Sturgis, The International Bestselling Author of Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year
In this episode, we continue our interview with BookLocker.com‘s international bestselling author Gary Sturgis!
Do you have a book on the market that’s not accumulating the sales you’d like to see? It’s likely due to your marketing strategy, and how you communicate with potential readers online.
In these two episodes, Angela and Brian welcome back Gary Sturgis, BookLocker‘s best-selling author, who earns thousands per month in royalties from his book sales.
Gary also has more than half a million followers on his social media channels now! How does he do it?! He’ll tell you in this episode!
If you want to succeed in any endeavor, it’s best to find someone who has already succeeded, learn what they did, and imitate them. Listen to this episode (and the next one, episode 56!) to learn how you, too, can increase your sales, and maintain a positive cash flow from your books.
You don’t want to miss this interview! You’re going to learn a LOT!
CLICK HERE for Part 1!
If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!
Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.
CONTACT GARY:
- The Surviving Grief Community on Facebook. Grief and Healing – A Facebook community facilitated by Gary Sturgis, the International Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year. “A gentle companion for the days you don’t know how to get through.” – NY Times
- Gary Sturgis’ website
GARY’S OTHER BOOKS:
- The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief – This is the companion workbook for SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year
- SURVIVING: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing
- GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath
- WHAT FEEDS YOUR SOUL?: Finding Light in the Shadow of Grief
- SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays
- SURVIVING GRIEF: A Group Companion for Grief Group Facilitators & Those Sitting in the Circle
- A Life Ring for Katie: Finding Hope After Goodbye
LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Professor Clayton Jones: Professional Editor and Book Marketer
- BookLocker’s Publishing Packages
- Why Booklocker Is The Best Publisher On The Planet – by Gary Sturgis, Author of SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days a Year
- AUTHOR ALERT! The Traditional Book Publishing Industry is DYING FAST!
- My Top 10 Book Marketing Secrets – by Gary Sturgis – International Bestselling Author of Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year
- EPISODE 11: BookLocker’s Best Selling Author Spills His Book Marketing Secrets!
- Brian Fell 9 Feet and Broke His Back! But, HE’S ALIVE and NOT Paralyzed!!!
- Listen to the ghost in Episode 2! What do you think it says?
- Why Authors Should Cheer Each Other On (And Mean It) By Gary Sturgis
- Someone Died – Now What? by Corrie Sirota
- A Scammer is Impersonating Macmillan Publishers
- “Celebrity Author” Impersonators Are Fooling Unwary (Real!) Authors
- OPEN AND OBVIOUS DANGER! Gmail Email Scammers are Targeting MILLIONS of Authors! By James M. Walsh, Esq.
- How I Was Scammed Out of $13K by “8 People” Using Gmail Email Addresses By M.M. Lorenzo
- Professional Book Cover Design
- EPISODE 44: How to Get Free Book Reviews from Popular Reviewers Who Have THOUSANDS of Followers!
MORE ARTICLES BY GARY STURGIS:
- Why My Books Get So Many Reviews!
- The Importance of Finding YOUR Author Community Online
- Why Authors Should Cheer Each Other On (And Mean It)
- When Trolls Show Up, You’re Doing Something Right!
- Reel in Book Buyers! How a Hook Can Boost Sales for Your Self-Published Book
- Building a New Career from Your Book By Gary Sturgis
- All Episodes of The WritersWeekly Podcast
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!