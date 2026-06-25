EPISODE 46: How to Earn Thousands Per Month in Book Royalties – PART 2 of 2

CLICK HERE for Part 1!

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Guest: Gary Sturgis, The International Bestselling Author of Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year

In this episode, we continue our interview with BookLocker.com‘s international bestselling author Gary Sturgis!

Do you have a book on the market that’s not accumulating the sales you’d like to see? It’s likely due to your marketing strategy, and how you communicate with potential readers online.

In these two episodes, Angela and Brian welcome back Gary Sturgis, BookLocker‘s best-selling author, who earns thousands per month in royalties from his book sales.

Gary also has more than half a million followers on his social media channels now! How does he do it?! He’ll tell you in this episode!

If you want to succeed in any endeavor, it’s best to find someone who has already succeeded, learn what they did, and imitate them. Listen to this episode (and the next one, episode 56!) to learn how you, too, can increase your sales, and maintain a positive cash flow from your books.

You don’t want to miss this interview! You’re going to learn a LOT!

CLICK HERE for Part 1!

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

CONTACT GARY:

The Surviving Grief Community on Facebook. Grief and Healing – A Facebook community facilitated by Gary Sturgis, the International Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year. “A gentle companion for the days you don’t know how to get through.” – NY Times

Gary Sturgis’ website

GARY’S OTHER BOOKS:

LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

MORE ARTICLES BY GARY STURGIS:

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.