A Scammer is Impersonating Macmillan Publishers

I received the following email from an author last week:

I have a finished manuscript and am delving into the publishing world, both traditional and self-publishing.

Recently, I was contacted by someone claiming to represent a hybrid publisher, and I think it was a scam. Hoping you will look into this. The person’s email address ended with macmillanpublisher.co. That’s right. It looked like he was with the big publisher, and he sounded like their self-publishing arm, except the email ended with “.co” instead of “.com” which is used by the traditional publisher.

He was evasive when I asked questions. His answers sounded like he represented them, but the answers were never quite right. He tried to get me to sign up immediately and quoted a price that was too low to be reasonable for what I wanted.

His website was one page with no links to any more detailed information, and it had pictures of books from famous authors. I questioned him about this, and he was evasive. I asked for links to books that had been self-published by his firm. The links he sent were for books traditionally published by Macmillan Publishers. I’ve tried to find out more about this, but can’t get anywhere.

My first question is: Does MacMillan Publishers have a self-publishing subsidiary? If so, why can’t I find them anywhere on a list? Why can’t I find a link to their company and not just (what looks like) a phony website?

I’ve definitely decided not to pursue his offer, but I’m also concerned that this may be a scam that should be exposed.

Here was my response:

Thank you for letting us know about this!! Your caution was certainly warranted and you clearly have an eye for detail. I wish more folks were as savvy as you!

Macmillan’s official website is:

https://us.macmillan.com

The scammer’s site is:

They look very similar (the scammer clearly copied the real publisher’s site, but did a poor job of it). But, if you look closely, you can see subtle differences.

Real site (top left of screen): macmillan Publishers

Fake site (top left of screen): macmillan Publisher

The scammer is not located at the real publisher’s address.

Macmillan (the real one) has a warning on their site about companies pretending to be them, and using variations of their name in URLs:

https://us.macmillan.com/publishing-fraud-alert

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelahoy/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE