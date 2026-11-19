I received the following email from a WritersWeekly reader:

I’m wondering about this publisher who I found that claimed to be as part of Amazon. I am in very preliminary discussions but spoke on the phone today for the first time and I am suspicious about the call. I dialed the number provided on the signature line of the person who seemed to have a different title with each email response.

The number had no one on the line who understood a bit of English. I contacted the chat “live person” and they rapidly responded. I was told that there was a number mistake in the phone number provided. Note however, this number was listed on every bit of communication and documents I received via email. Oddly, not until I actually dialed the number was it reported to be off by one number. The number I initially dialed was 323-336-3504, but I was told there was an error when they sent me the “correct” phone number, which was 323-366-3504. The address given on all the documents listed is 5630 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015. I looked it up, and it has U-Haul, UPS, document shredding, etc. businesses listed.

I had paid a $100 deposit. I suspect this is a scam after reading your articles and the signs of a scammer. The pop-up chat bot is a dead giveaway and then the non-English jibberish on the initial call…

Are my suspicions correct? Thank you so much!

Here’s what we found!

1. We googled both phone numbers. They are both listed in online posts by Book Vista Writing / bookvistawriting.com.

2. Their website is only four months old. That’s a HUGE red flag. Never do business with a “publisher” or someone claiming to be a publishing services company that hasn’t been in business for at least 10 years. Most of them go belly-up. And, the vast majority of newer sites were put up by the overseas publishing crime cartel.

3. They have grammatical errors on their website. One of their featured books even has a grammatical error in the title. However, it’s a fake book (a dummy cover). No such book exists.

4. They have other fake covers on their site as well. Whenever you see a cover with no author name, it’s a fake book. That’s a common error made by foreign scammers.

5. They also have stolen covers on their site. For example, Wood’s Tempest by Steven Becker was published back in 2018, which was 8 years before this website existed. THAT IS FRAUD!

6. Laughably, their website says they have locations in 13 states. HA HA HA!!!

7. It’s hilarious that a 4-month-old website states this:

Serving Our Clients Faithfully Since 2011

5234 Successfully Completed Literary Journeys!

They are LIARS!

8. The U.S. address they have on their website is a shipping store. They are NOT located there.

9. They have a Trustpilot logo on their website, implying they have 5-star reviews. As of today, they have NO reviews on Trustpilot.

10. The reviews on Google also appear to be fake. They were posted in close time proximity to each other. ALL of those so-called reviewers posted reviews for Book Writing Vista AND Creative Converge. One of those people also posted a review about Book Publishing Legacy. Isn’t that interesting???

Please see:

11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)

If you paid with a credit card, immediately issue a chargeback with your credit card company. If the credit card company or bank tries to tell you to work it out with the vendor, explain the situation and demand they IMMEDIATELY issue the chargeback. Never, EVER pay using a bank transfer or an online payment platform. ALWAYS use a credit card.

READERS, if you have questions about a so-called publisher or a publishing services provider, please CONTACT ME before you send them any money! If they try to rush you to sign up, offering a lower price, and not giving you time to research them, it’s a scam.

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