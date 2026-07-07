EXTREME AUTHOR WARNING! My Experience with Crestwood Publications / crestwoodpublications.com – by Chef Monika Jensen

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From WritersWeekly’s Publishing Scammer List:

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Crestwood Publications / crestwoodpublications.com (created December, 2024)

Pretty ballsy of these guys to put up major media logos (trademark infringement) when they just first put up their website. NBC? Forbes? Really?? (Those were removed after we outed them on that fraud/trademark infringement tidbit.) Very similar website design as others on our list. Don’t trust 5-star reviews that were posted in a very short time period. On TrustPilot, just 1 month after their website launched, it said they had 55 5-star reviews (those have since been removed; they only have 1- and 2-star reviews now). Also, at that time, no books at all popped up on Amazon when doing an advance searched, and searching for this company’s name. One so-called reviewer wrote last month that he’d worked with them “last year.” They’d just launched their website the previous month! And, when we first researched this scammer, we found MORE STOLEN BOOK COVERS! On their website they had featured A Curse of Flame and Ash. That was published by ‎ Tainted Fate Publishing House a year prior! A Witch Meets A Vampire was published six years prior! Copyright infringement! We have screenshots! 😉

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And, finally, “virtual offices” are located at their “U.S. address.”

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NOTE: The companies listed on WritersWeekly’s Publishing Scammer List are just a drop in the bucket! We have thousands more on our spreadsheet here. We simply don’t have the manpower to add them all. If you are considering hiring any company in the publishing and/or marketing industries, CONTACT ANGELA first! She charges nothing to help authors avoid getting scammed!

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AMOUNT AUTHOR PAID TO Crestwood Publications: $8,103.00

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As a first-time cookbook author, I believed I had found a publishing partner that would help bring my book to readers around the world. In March 2025, I signed a nine-month publishing and marketing agreement for my cookbook, The Balanced Plate. Like many new authors, I relied on the company’s promises, marketing projections, and contractual commitments when deciding to invest thousands of dollars.

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Unfortunately, my experience did not match those expectations. The agreement included a 100% satisfaction guarantee if the contractual terms were not fulfilled, or if I was dissatisfied with the services.

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It also outlined an extensive marketing campaign that included 15 on-site blog posts and 15 off-site articles each month, 12 press releases, two social media posts per week, monthly performance reports, and a live television interview. Marketing projections also referenced a potential return on investment of 200% to 300%. (Editor’s note: NO company can guarantee returns on investment!)

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According to my records, many of these deliverables were either incomplete or never provided. During the 9-month agreement, I identified only 20 on-site blog posts instead of the 135 contemplated by the contract. I was able to identify only 2 press releases rather than the 12 promised. I received only 2 monthly performance reports out of the 9 months, and the live television interview never happened. Despite repeated requests, I was not provided documentation allowing me to verify the publication of the off-site articles.

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After approximately 16 months, I am not aware of any book sales generated through the company’s marketing efforts. The only sales I could attribute were the result of my own marketing activities, Amazon listings, and purchases made by friends and family.

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Throughout the engagement, I also found myself correcting website SEO, metadata, schema markup, and other optimization issues that I believed should have been addressed as part of the marketing services.

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Many blogs published during the campaign had poor SEO optimization, while content I later created myself significantly outperformed the original work.

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When I attempted to resolve these concerns, I followed the procedures outlined in the agreement. I submitted written notices, requested documentation, and sought a refund under the contract’s satisfaction guarantee. I also requested the company’s legal business information and service address after my courier package sent to the contract address was returned. My requests ultimately went unanswered.

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After making repeated good-faith efforts to resolve the matter directly, I have begun pursuing formal legal and consumer protection remedies.

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My purpose in sharing this experience is not to discourage authors from pursuing their publishing dreams. Instead, I encourage every author to perform thorough due diligence before signing any publishing or marketing agreement. Ask detailed questions, independently verify promises, keep copies of every communication, monitor the work being performed, and ensure that every contractual deliverable is documented. Doing so may save you significant time, expense, and frustration.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: Before sending money to any publisher, or a so-called marketing agency, or a publishing services provider, : Before sending money to any publisher, or a so-called marketing agency, or a publishing services provider, CONTACT ANGELA HOY for help. She charges nothing to help authors avoid getting scammed! WritersWeekly has a HUGE database of scam companies, and she adds to it daily with help from readers like me who have been scammed.

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Chef Monika Jensen is the author of The Balanced Plate: Healthy Recipes with Keto Alternatives, a 265-page, full-color cookbook featuring more than 100 recipes with nutritional information, keto alternatives, helpful ketosis information, meat preparation and cooking guidance, and practical tips for balanced low-carb eating. Learn more about her cookbook at chefmonikajensen.com.

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