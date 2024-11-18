COMPLAINTS about brokersab.com!!!

Q –
Angela,
I’m sure this is a scam but wanted to ask you if you have ever heard about this company.
Dennis
###
From: Ian Diaz <ian.diaz@brokersab.com>
Sent: Thursday, November 14, 2024 9:01 AM
To: Dennis
Subject: [EXTERNAL]Fwd: Acquisition Offer for Moppin’ Floors to CEO by Dennis Miller
Dear Dennis,
I hope this message finds you well.
I would like to take a moment to congratulate you on the email received today November 14, 2024, regarding the Letter of Intent and Acquisition Offer from Alex Martin, the Acquisition Director and Executive of Global Talent Management at Yucca Publishing. I am thrilled about the progress we have made, and it’s a testament to our collective hard work and dedication.
Please review the attached documentation at your earliest convenience, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or require further clarification. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership offers and look forward to continuing this journey with you.
###
On Thursday, November 14, 2024, 11:44 PM Yucca Publishing <acquisitions@yuccapublishing.com> wrote:
Dear Mr. Diaz,
I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to inform you of Yucca Publishing’s formal intent to acquire the book, (title removed by WritersWeekly).
Attached to this email is the Letter of Intent outlining our acquisition offer, which includes a proposal of $496,000 for the exclusive publication rights across all formats, including print, digital, audio, and a Spanish-language edition.
We believe that Mr. Miller’s work holds significant potential, and we are eager to move forward with this acquisition. Please review the attached document and let us know if you have any questions or require further information.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. We look forward to your response and to proceeding with the next steps in this process.
Regards,
Alex Martin
Executive of Global Talent Management
E: acquisitions@yuccapublishing.com
W: www.yuccapublishing.com
A: 307 West 36th Street, 11th Floor New York, NY 10018
###
11/15/24, 12:49:51 AM
Warm regards,
Ian Diaz
Contract Director/ Acquisition Specialist
Direct Number : (925) 430-6177
Email Address : ian.diaz@brokersab.com
Address : 1000 Town Center Drive Suite 300 Oxnard, CA 93036
Our Website : https:/brokersab.com
A –
Hi Dennis,
First, I started researching Yucca. They’re legit. Then, I went back to your email and realized that it actually came from brokersab.com. The email from Yucca is fake. Pretty ballsy of them to include Yucca’s real website URL. Makes it look legit, right?
I strongly suspected that brokersab.com might be a scammer. They might try to convince authors to sign up with them, dangling that big “acquisition” in front of them. But, brokersab.com might then start telling the author they’ll need to pay a fee here, a fee there, etc.
So, I did some research:
1. They have a common syntax error on their website that we’ve seen on other foreign scammer sites and Facebook posts/ads:
“20 Years In Experience” is very similar to the “Get Published in $199” syntax error we’ve been seeing all over when doing our current investigation into international publishing scammers.
2. Also, as we’ve been seeing with these scammers, their address is a “virtual” one. It only costs $65/month to pretend to be located there!
3. On BBB.org:
“All was well until I paid fees for acquisition. $6000. They switched banks in the middle of the deal. Then after all fees were paid, the broker was said to be in a critical vehicle accident…”
4. My Call with the “Brokers AB Literary Agency” Scammers by Lee Goldberg
“Yesterday I got a phone message from ‘Jamie Brown’ at Brokers AB, a ‘literary agency,’ informing me that four major publishing companies wanted to buy my book for $250-400K…”
5. The Latest Impersonation Scams
“Yucca Publishing, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, is currently being impersonated by a scammer called BrokersAB. The scam begins with an out-of-the-blue contact…”
YEP! DEFINITELY A SCAM!!!
