COMPLAINTS About Stellar Literary Press & Media / StellarLiterary.com!

1) Is Tate Publishing back in business–my book was published through them (I did not participate in the legal issue however)?

2) There is a gentleman claiming to be a literary agent (Peter Johnson with Stellar Literary / StellarLiterary.com) with a claimed ten years experience who has spent much time with me on the phone asking for me to send him my manuscript for his literary review in order to properly prepare it for selling to a mainstream publishing house.



He told me there are many positive reviews for my book (of which I have no knowledge) which is why he has interest in it. As far as I know it hasn’t sold any books to speak of. I do not feel at ease with this man.

Have you any knowledge regarding Peter?

1. Tate Publishing is not back in business.

2. What a coincidence! I was just checking out Stellar Literary earlier today!! Another author was suspicious. Here is what I found:

All of this seems to follow the pattern of scam publishers overseas that we’ve been telling authors about in our recent series of Extreme Author Warnings.

