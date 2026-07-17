ANOTHER IMPERSONATION SCAM! WARNING about the FAKE BookEnds Literary Agency AND the FAKE WriteLux – by Stephen Bye

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I recently received an unsolicited email from a (imposter) agent at BookEnds Literary Agency (I learned later it was not the real company) acknowledging my background in real estate finance and “my writings.” The detailed query was well written, so it seemed very legitimate. I verified that BookEnds was an actual agency and read the agent’s background, although my 5-book series seemed to be on the periphery of her interests.

Nonetheless, anxious that an agent finally was interested in my work, I pressed ahead, not noticing a critical red flag…the email included the agent’s name upfront, but the address was @gmail. Although I found it surprising that the agent didn’t mention any of my novels, I forwarded my website link, as well as a book-to-movie pitch deck synopsis of the book series. The agent quickly expressed a keen interest, and I sent a PDF of the 3rd book in the series as per her request.

However, I excluded using the name of Writelux, the initial editor’s email address (jeffsamual@writelux.org) supplied by the fraudulent agent. WritersWeekly may want to research Writelux to determine if they are a legitimate firm, and if so, advise Jeff Samuel that his name is being used in a scam.

EDITOR’S NOTE: WriteLux.org is not a working website. The real WriteLux has a different website address, so this is clearly yet another impersonation scam.

The money for the deposit was to be sent to Regions Bank in Tulsa, OK. Since the wire instruction listed an account number and the account holder’s name, I contemplated contacting the bank to alert them of a probable fraud case. However, I elected not to proceed as I had no absolute proof that this was a scam, although all signs suggest that it was.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Regions Bank has issued a warning about these types of scams.

Within 12 hours, she responded with a detailed summary, which recommended professional editor refinement to further strengthen the manuscript’s pacing, structural consistency, and character transitions. She also included an email address of an editor that she and the agency had worked with for developmental editing.

I found it unusual that she had not included me and the editor in an introductory email, nor had she mentioned a company name. Using the email address, I searched for the company’s (real) website, and found the recommended editor’s name as a contact. A few hours later, I received an email from the agent suggesting using another editor (Stephanie), who had the same email address as the first editor.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Two people using the same email address? Another red flag!

I sent the entire email thread between me and the agent to Stephanie, along with my website link. She acknowledged a prior relationship with the agent and BookEnds. After I sent the book PDF, she quickly responded in articulate detail about its potential and thoroughly outlined her services and timing. She proposed an editorial fee of 3 cents/word (discounted from 5 cents/word due to the BookEnds relationship).

After clarifying the number of words and the proposed fee of approximately $3,000, she sent a 6-page contract, which appeared acceptable. It also included wiring instructions for a deposit of 60% of the total fee to the account manager’s account at a large Oklahoma based bank, whose routing number checked out. Knowing my bank requires a company name, address and phone # for wire verification, I requested that information. Stephanie responded as follows:

“Concerning the wire transfer details, I would also like to clarify that the individual whose banking information was provided is not personally related to me. He serves as the company’s account manager and financial representative for transaction processing. For compliance and accounting purposes, all client payments and gig-related transactions are processed through the company’s account manager and designated channels rather than through any editor’s personal bank account, editors themselves are not authorized to collect client funds into personal accounts for projects. Please note that all the necessary banking and transaction information required to complete the wire transfer is already clearly stated within the contract agreement provided to you. The details included in the agreement are the official company-authorized payment instructions used for processing client transactions securely and professionally. Your bank should be able to proceed using the information outlined in the contract documentation.”

At that point, I questioned Stephanie about her background and company affiliation, as I could not find anything on the internet about her, nor was her name listed on the editorial firm’s website. She responded, stating collaboration with four specific author names (one of which was shown on the editorial company’s website) and mentioned that much of her broader work was subject to confidentiality agreements. However, she never acknowledged her affiliation with the company or the account manager’s company.

At that point, there were too many red flags, and I discontinued any more communication with Stephanie or the agent, even though I received subsequent messages from both asking about my continued involvement.

Later, I queried BookEnds Literary Agency again and spotted a warning message about scams using their agency and names of their agents. If I had initially seen the warning, or had been alarmed over the erroneous email address from “the agent,” all of this could have been avoided. Regardless, every message that I received from “the agent” and Stephanie were lengthy and carefully crafted, directly responding to every question or comment, probably using artificial intelligence (AI) to appear genuine.

In retrospect, I was also surprised about the timely responses occurring at all hours of the day, as well as over a holiday weekend.

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Stephen Bye graduated with a BBA in Urban Land Economics and an MBA in Real Estate Investment Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His 43-year career began in the property appraisal sector followed by a commercial real estate loan origination position with a major life insurance company and then, 37 years as intermediary in the mortgage banking industry where he arranged hundreds of loans, structured equity capital, and hybrid debt transactions that aggregated over $5 billion. Following his retirement in 2017, he has written six novels; “Looking Forward Through the Rear View Mirror’, “The Developer” trilogy, “Who Killed Alexander Kellogg?…The Developer Epilogue”, and now, “The Kellogg Legacy…The Final Story.” He is a member of the Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers (RMFW) and the RMFW Professional Authors Alliance (PAA).

BOOKS BY STEPHEN BYE

The Developer

The Developer: Phase II (Building on Bravado) – As the sequel to “The Developer”, Alexander Kellogg continues his quest to build iconic office buildings using bravado and deceit, clashing with multiple foes and allying with strategic enablers to enhance his reputation.

As the sequel to “The Developer”, Alexander Kellogg continues his quest to build iconic office buildings using bravado and deceit, clashing with multiple foes and allying with strategic enablers to enhance his reputation. The Developer: Phase III (Avenue into the Abyss) – Office building developer, Xander Kellogg, deals with a murder trial, lawsuits, and obstackles to expand his real estate empire, but creates many enemies. In desperation, his clever financial schemes and marriage results in a fateful twist.

Office building developer, Xander Kellogg, deals with a murder trial, lawsuits, and obstackles to expand his real estate empire, but creates many enemies. In desperation, his clever financial schemes and marriage results in a fateful twist. Who Killed Alexander Kellogg? The Developer Epilogue – Office developer, Alexander Kellogg, is killed in a home explosion. His wife, who has stolen millions from his firm, a drug cartel, a bookmaker, and a congressman are suspects. Robert Kellogg deals with a myriad of challenges to save the firm.

The Kellogg Legacy: The Final Story – A thriller involving money laundering, drug cartels, government raids and assassination plots, a real estate market collapse, courtroom trial maneuvers, media ethics, a viscous murder, and a devious heir that upends the development company.

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