WE CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!!! Scammer Words Stratum / wordsstratum.com Asks Us to Remove Warning about Another Scammer Because They’re Losing Money!!

Hello Angela,

I hope you’re doing well. I’m reaching out on behalf of Words Stratum (https://www.wordsstratum.com) regarding the article published on your website titled:

“Scammer Word Stratum (wordstratum.com) Tries to Hoodwink Angela”

Article link: https://writersweekly.com/ask-the-expert/scammer-word-stratum-wordstratum-co-tries-to-hookwink-angela

It seems that our company, Words Stratum (with a double “s”), is being mistaken for the entity mentioned in that post, Word Stratum (single “s”). We are not associated in any way with that company. Unfortunately, the similarity in names has confused potential clients who come across that article when searching for us. This has led to repeated misunderstandings and, in some cases, direct financial impact.

Additionally, the domain wordstratum.com is now inactive and listed for sale, which further confirms that the company referenced in the article is no longer operational.

In light of this, we kindly request one of the following:

Either a clarification note at the beginning of the article, such as:

“Note: This article refers to wordstratum.com, not to wordsstratum.com, which is a separate and unrelated company.”

Or, if possible, a title/meta update (or removal) to help prevent ongoing confusion for readers and clients.

We’d deeply appreciate your help in clearing up this misunderstanding. Please let us know if you’d like any verification, company documentation, or further details from our side.

Thank you for your time and understanding.

Warm regards,

Eddie Foster.

Team Words Stratum.

– Eddie Foster ( sales@wordsstratum.com )

Oh, Eddie, Eddie, Eddie…

You’re going to be sorry you wasted my time and yours today.

Your website has been added to our list of scammers.

You weren’t even on our radar yet so thanks for the head’s up, buddy! And, we’re ALSO going to give you a VERY SPECIAL shout-out in this week’s issue of WritersWeekly! No, you don’t need to thank me but it’s very sweet of you to offer! You deserve it!

We’ll be sure to share that on our social media channels as well. From now on, when someone Google’s your company’s name, the warning about you is going to pop right up on top of the Google search engine results! Congrats!! It’s an honor to get so much visibility!!!

Oh yeah! I almost forgot. I already reported you to Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. You’re welcome! 😉

Angela Hoy

Publisher

WritersWeekly.com, Inc.

READERS: Here are the two companies’ logos side by side. Whaddya think? Same company or not?

