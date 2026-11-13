The Evergreen Book Nobody Talks About – by Gary Sturgis – International Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

Sitting in for Brian and Angela today is BookLocker’s #1 International Bestselling Author, Gary Sturgis. Thanks, Gary!!!

In publishing, we hear a lot about bestseller lists, launch strategies, social media campaigns, and the importance of selling as many books as possible in the first few weeks after publication. But there’s another kind of success that doesn’t receive nearly as much attention. It’s the book that continues finding readers months and years after its release. The book that doesn’t depend on what’s trending because the subject itself never goes out of style.

I discovered this through my own writing. As the author of several books about grief and loss, including Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year, I’ve come to appreciate something that wasn’t necessarily part of my original publishing strategy. Grief is an enduring human experience. It doesn’t follow economic cycles, political movements, technological advances, or cultural trends. Every day, somewhere in the world, someone loses a person they love. And every day, someone starts looking for words that might help them understand what they’re experiencing.

That’s what makes a book evergreen.

My book of 365 daily reflections wasn’t written to capitalize on a particular moment. It was written to offer companionship and understanding to people navigating one of life’s most difficult experiences. Some readers purchase it shortly after a loss. Others discover it years later. Still others give it to someone they love who’s grieving. The circumstances might differ, but the underlying human need remains remarkably consistent.

And that consistency matters in publishing.

We often measure a book’s success by how fast it sells, but maybe we should also consider how long it continues to sell. A book that addresses an enduring need has the potential to develop a life well beyond its initial release. It might never experience the explosive sales of a celebrity memoir or a book tied to a major news event, but it can continue reaching new readers year after year.

Of course, writing an evergreen book doesn’t guarantee commercial success. Readers still need to discover it, and authors still need to work at building an audience. I’ve spent years developing a community around grief support, and that ongoing connection has helped introduce my writing to people who might never have encountered it otherwise.

But there’s an important distinction. I’m not constantly trying to convince people that grief matters. They already know it does. My responsibility is to offer something meaningful when they need it.

For writers, I think there’s a valuable lesson here. Instead of asking only what’s popular right now, perhaps we should also ask what people will still be struggling with, learning about, or searching for ten years from now.

Because sometimes the most successful book isn’t the one everyone is talking about today. It’s the one someone will still need tomorrow.

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Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis

CONTACT GARY:

The Surviving Grief Community on Facebook. Grief and Healing – A Facebook community facilitated by Gary Sturgis, the International Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year. “A gentle companion for the days you don’t know how to get through.” – NY Times

Gary Sturgis’ website

GARY’S OTHER BOOKS:

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