The Book Wasn’t the Product. The Community Was. – by Gary Sturgis

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gary Sturgis has more than half a million followers on his social media platforms now! Click to follow his extremely popular Surviving Grief Facebook Group!

When most authors publish a book, they immediately begin asking the same question:

“How do I sell it?”

I understand why. Writing a book takes months, sometimes years, and once it’s finished, you want people to read it.

But looking back, I believe I made a fortunate mistake.

I didn’t start by trying to sell books. I started by trying to help people.

After losing my spouse, I began writing about grief. Not because I wanted to become an author, but because I was trying to make sense of my own loss. I shared my thoughts online and discovered something unexpected: people were responding. They weren’t looking for perfect writing or marketing messages. They were looking for someone who understood what they were going through.

One post became ten. Ten became one hundred. Before long, a community began to form.

When I eventually published my first book, SURVIVING – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing, I realized something important. The book wasn’t really the product. The relationships were.

People bought the book because they already trusted the voice behind it. They spent months, and in some cases years, reading my posts and feeling understood. The book just became a deeper way to continue a conversation we were already having.

Many authors focus on building an audience for their book. I believe the better approach is to build a community around a shared interest, challenge, or passion. If you do that successfully, the book becomes a natural extension of the relationship rather than a sales transaction.

Readers are incredibly good at sensing authenticity. They know when every post is leading to a pitch. They also know when someone genuinely wants to serve, teach, encourage, or entertain.

Ironically, the less I focused on selling books, the more books I sold.

I then took all my blogs from social media and compiled them into my book, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year, which became an international bestseller.

The lesson for self-published authors is simple: Don’t ask yourself how to sell your book. Ask yourself how to help the people your book was written for.

Show up consistently. Share what you know. Be useful. Be human. Create a place where people feel seen.

If you succeed at that, your community will do something no marketing campaign can accomplish. They’ll tell others about your work because they believe in it.

Books matter. And books rarely grow on their own.

Communities do.

And when you build a community first, the book stops being the destination.

It becomes part of the journey.

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Gary’s books:

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis

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