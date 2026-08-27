What’s a Flagship Book? And How Can You Use It to Sell Your Other Books? – by Gary Sturgis – International Bestselling Author of SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

Standing in today for Angela and Brian is BookLocker’s #1 bestselling author, Gary Sturgis! Thanks, Gary!

Many authors believe they need every book they write to become a bestseller. In reality, what often drives long-term success is having one strong flagship book that introduces readers to your work, and opens the door to everything else you write.

A flagship book is the book most people know you for. It’s the title that attracts new readers, establishes your credibility, and becomes the foundation of your author platform. Think of it as the front door to your writing career. Once readers discover and trust that book, many will naturally become interested in your other titles.

My own experience illustrates this perfectly.

When I published SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year, I had no idea it would become an international bestseller. I just wrote the book I wished I had during the darkest days after the death of my spouse. The book resonated with readers because it offered something practical and compassionate. It included 365 daily reflections that people could turn to whenever grief felt overwhelming.

Over time, that book became my flagship title.

Today, the majority of people who discover my work find me through SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year. Many first encounter the book on Amazon, through social media, in support groups, or as a gift from a friend. Once they connect with that book, they often want more support and guidance. That’s where my other books come in.

Some readers purchase The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook because they want exercises and reflection prompts to accompany the daily readings. Others move on to SURVIVING—Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing because they want to learn more about my personal story and grief journey. Some choose What Feeds Your Soul? when they reach a later stage of healing. Each book serves a different purpose, but the flagship book is what introduces readers to the entire collection.

This approach offers an important lesson for authors. Rather than treating every book as a separate marketing challenge, think about how your books work together. Ask yourself which book best represents your message and provides the easiest entry point for new readers. That book should become the center of your marketing efforts.

Promote it consistently. Feature it prominently on your website. Mention it in interviews. Use it as your lead title in advertising and social media. Then, make it easy for readers to discover your other books once they’ve connected with your flagship title.

A strong flagship book creates trust. And trust is often what motivates readers to buy additional books from the same author.

The good news is that your flagship book doesn’t have to be your first book, your newest book, or even your longest book. It just needs to be the book that resonates most strongly with readers and best represents what you have to offer.

When that happens, your flagship book stops being just another title in your catalog. It becomes the engine that helps drive sales of every other book you write.

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Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis

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