You Are Unstoppable: A Life Coaching Workbook – by Blake Archuleta

About the Book

You are creative, resourceful, and whole. During life’s transitions, “You are Unstoppable” partners with individuals to provide the support they need—whether it’s accountability, strategy, or encouragement. This book embodies curiosity, resilience, and creativity, meeting clients where they are on their journey. Through our unique coaching workbook, we transform confusion into clarity, helping you thrive both personally and professionally. This workbook leads to tailored goal planning and continuous individual growth and success. This book partners in navigating toward your dreams with confidence and clarity. Your best self awaits!

Dive deep into understanding where you truly stand in life. This chapter explores self-awareness and clarity as the bedrock of personal and professional growth. We dissect the critical steps needed to navigate from your present circumstances to where you aspire to be, enriched by famous examples that illuminate the journey. The included Personal SWOT analysis provides a framework to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, forming a solid foundation for your transformative path.

Craft an inspiring vision that propels you forward. Through practical “inch stones,” you’ll break down this vision into achievable milestones, ensuring consistent progress. Alongside, we’ll explore the stories of renowned visionaries, illustrating how powerful future-oriented thinking can reshape destinies.

Discover and refine your core values—the guiding principles that shape your decisions and actions. This chapter provides tools to check and align your core values with your life goals, ensuring authenticity and purpose at every step. With “inch stones,” you’ll learn to incorporate these values into daily life, making them actionable and central to your journey.

Transform potential into reality by adopting a growth mindset. Here, you’ll unlock practical strategies, supported by “inch stones,” to cultivate resilience and continuous learning. Embark on a step-by-step journey to maximizing your potential, spurred by stories of those who have harnessed this mindset to achieve greatness.

Move from vision to action with a strategic plan that converts dreams into tangible outcomes. This chapter introduces the SMART Goal Primer, teaching you to set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals. We also explore “Inchstones to Successful Relationships,” emphasizing the importance of connections in your path to success.

Find your motivation to sustaining success. This chapter explores “Foster Accountability and Commitment Inchstones,” providing practical ways to build these into daily routines and measure your progress consistently.

Effective communication is the bridge to understanding and influence. Through this chapter, you’ll master techniques to convey your ideas powerfully, complete with a Communication Questionnaire to enhance your skills and impact.

Reflective practices are essential for growth and improvement. This chapter shows you how to use reflection as a tool for continuous development, supported by the “Reflection Primer” and “Inchstones” that fuel your journey forward.

Acknowledge achievements is vital for motivation and continued effort. Learn how to celebrate your milestones meaningfully with this chapter, inspired by famous examples and guided by the “Measurable Objectives Primer” to quantify your progress.

Conclude your journey with a definitive “Playbook” featuring ten actionable steps of life coaching. This comprehensive guide integrates the insights from previous chapters, empowering you to enhance your life holistically and sustainably.

Reviews:

I was skeptical that a self-help book could teach me anything at 74 years old. This gem of a book taught me so much about myself and what I really wanted out of life. I’m going through the time management section for a third time to get the most out of my retirement!

– K. Smith

The questions were really great. They helped me focus on things that I could do to improve my life and relationships. It was so much easier to fill in the workbook to share with my wife of 26 years. She would never have known the most important things about me if we hadn’t read this book.

– David S.

The templates in the book helped me make my website business more attractive to search engine optimization. It was an easy read and helped me start my own business and get the job I wanted.

– Gabriel A

About the Author



Blake lived all over the United States and England while serving in the USAF. He now calls Florida home. He coparents a goldendoodle, has been blessed with three amazing children, and a wonderful wife. Life Coaching from Crooz Coaching has led to freedom, peace, and a startup with big dreams.

