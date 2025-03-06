D.V. Thurman, Cryptid Hunter: A Probed Magazine Special Issue (and other strange tales) – by Eric C. Prichard

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

A wayward reporter of the paranormal sets out to investigate the disappearance of a famed monster hunter. Instead, they end up on a misadventure featuring the murderous factions of Southern Ohio’s most dysfunctional paranormal society and a cadre of possibly real paranormal characters such as an interdimensional porcupine and The Men in Gray (the lesser known and less competent cousins of the Men in Black). A priest is haunted by his father’s ties to the CIA’s most nefarious Cold War-era experiments. A college professor who dreams of a writing career makes a deal with an ancient evil to become a bestseller. This collection of one novella and two short stories spans the genres of satire, science fiction, suspense, and horror. These strange tales will entertain and mystify, but they all leave more questions than answers.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Eric C. Prichard is an Associate Professor of Psychology. As an academic, he has published numerous books and articles in the area of cognitive psychology. As a fiction writer, he enjoys writing stories about the bizarre, macabre, unsettling, and surreal. He currently resides in Monticello, Arkansas.

