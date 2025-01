Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/23/2025

Remote Full-Time Staff Reporter – Pays $70K-$75K/year

Civil Eats

Freelance Food News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Static Media

Freelance Editor

Hollan Publishing

Freelance Celeb Writer

Crealon Media

Remote Full-Time Technical Copywriter – Pays $1,500-$2,000/month

Atomik Growth

Freelance Managing Editor

Association For Materials Protection And Performance

Freelance Social Editor – Pays $28-$30/hour

Complex

Remote Full-Time Managing Editor

Association For Materials Protection And Performance

Freelance Reading and Writing Teacher – Pays $14-$19/hour

iFun Education

Freelance Writers

AKOYA

Freelance Social Media Content Creator

Twine

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Rippling

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$115K/year

Cloud and Things Inc.

Freelance Comedy Writer

Fox Corporation

Freelance Legal Proofreader

CRC Salomon

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$45/hour

Mei Li Homes LLC

Remote Full-Time Community Editor

Atlas Obscura

Remote Full-Time Editor – Pays $65K-$70K/year

EMERALDX, Inc.

Freelance Writer – Pays $16/hour

Shopwindow

Freelance Web Content Writer

Robert Half

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $37/hour

Quantum Improvements Consulting

Freelance CPA Content Author

UWorld

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays up to $37/hour

52 Limited

Freelance Affiliate Shopping Writer – Pays $22-$25/hour

Bustle Digital Group

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

Freelance News Writer, Food & Drink

The Arena Group

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

HCT by kdc/one

Remote Full-Time Creative SEO Content Writer – Pays $45K-$50K/year

Compose.ly

Freelance Weekend Games and Pokemon Writer

Dexerto

Freelance AI Content Writer – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

