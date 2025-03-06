{Code Names} Betsy and Babe – by Linda Shields Allison

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

In 1971, a young American couple in their twenties, fly to Nairobi, Kenya, with their two young daughters to begin a five-year teaching contract at American-run Nairobi International School. Through a unique relationship with one of the students, the couple is approached by the student's father, who runs CIA operations in Kenya. Because of their legitimate reason for working in Kenya, the Chief of Station assesses and eventually recruits them to work covertly for the CIA under the {CODE NAMES} BETSY AND BABE. The CIA arranges residency next to a suspected Russian KGB operative and a Middle Easter couple with the objective of befriending and monitoring listening devises in their homes. Over the next four years the couple will live a double life of intrigue and deception with neighbors, visiting family, and close friends.

Related Titles:

The Emerald Bottle by Linda Shields Allison Tara Maguire struggles to reunite with her parents, who have lost their farm during the potato famine in 1847. She is indentured, and falsely accused of stealing. A mysterious Emerald Bottle and a family of Irish Tinkers help her escape.

The Bronze Bottle by Linda Shields Allison A young half cast slave girl does not fit in at her plantation. She learns to read at night school, and escapes to the north with her friend, Bucky. With the help of a mysterious bronze bottle, Esther returns to her plantation, as a conductor on the underground railroad, to save her family from danger.

The Amethyst Bottle by Linda Shields Allison In 1854, a mysterious Bronze Bottle comes into the hands of a young Russian boy. Otto Stanoff finds work as a wrangler on a wagon train, hoping to find his brother, Ivan, in California. With the help of the curious bottle, a Sioux Indian and a shy young girl experience adventure and mishap along the trail.

The Mandarin Bottle by Linda Shields Allison Sold into slavery at six, Yah Ying is kidnapped and sent to the gold fields of San Francisco. A mysterious Mandarin Bottle helps her journey south on El Camino Real. She must confront past deeds and learn to trust the people she meets.

The Turquoise Bottle by Linda Shields Allison Australian, Hutch Worthington is branded as the son of a convict. He forms a friendship with a professor They travel to the Nevada territory in 1864 guided by a Turquoise Bottle and a curious map in search of adventure and treasure.

Linda Shields Allison lives with her husband in San Diego, California. She received a B.A. from the University of San Bernardino and a master’s degree from Azusa Pacific University. She has written five young adult historical novels: The Emerald Bottle, The Bronze Bottle, The Amythyst Bottle, The Mandarin Bottle, and the Turquoise Bottle. {Code Names} Betsy and Babe – A Memoir recounts a young, couple working in Kenya as teachers, recruited to spy undercover for the CIA in the seventies.

