A Thanksgiving Bear: The Short Stories of Doug Pinkston – by Doug Pinkston

About the Book

This collection of short stories represents the best of Doug Pinkston’s short works, compiled over a 30-year span of writing novels, non-fiction books and memoirs. The stories present a host of fascinating characters, places and action that will entertain, surprise and invoke the entire spectrum of a reader’s emotions.

The anchor story, A Thanksgiving Bear, is a warm and pastoral novella, set in the backdrop of a sleepy town in central Ohio. It winds the story of a family Thanksgiving, emersed in the danger and mystery of a snowstorm — and a wild Brown Bear — along with Jim Rose’s tale of adventure and danger which takes place on the island of Crete. Both stories revolve around each other to unexpected endings which will surprise and delight the reader.

Other stories continue the tales of Jim Rose, filled out with other stories of macabre, mystery, romance and adventure.

About the Author

Mr. Pinkston has previously published a novel (American Season) and a non-fiction book on catering (Catering Complete). He is also a songwriter and has completed a double CD of original music, available for listening on YouTube. He is a software engineer, currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia.

