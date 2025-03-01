Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/01/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Freelance Business Reporter

The Epoch Times

Freelance Breaking/Trending News Reporter

NTD

Freelance Researcher/Reporter/Journalist – Pays $500-$2K/article

Commonwealth Policy Research Centre

Freelance Commerce Writer

The Arena Platform Inc.

Freelance Copy Editor

HIMSS

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $55K/year

Premier Performance LLC

Remote Full-Time AI Content Writer

DataAnnotation

Freelance Stocks and Personal Finance Writer

Flywheel Publishing

Freelance Promotional Copywriter

RLE Technologies

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Trace Minerals

Freelance SEO Copywriter

Experiencegift

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $90K-$110K/year

Think Jam

Freelance Technical Copywriter

FUTEK

Freelance Copywriter

Virtuous

Freelance SEO Editor/Writer

24 Seven Talent

Freelance Game Writer

Anzir

Remote Full-Time Commerce Writer – Pays $70K-$75K/year

Forbes

Freelance Digital Content Designer

Aisle Rocket

Freelance Technical Writer

Electrosoft

Remote Full-Time SEO Content Writer

Creative Circle

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $75K-$95K/year

Jobot

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $38/hour

Swoon

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30-$40/hour

Magic Eden

Freelance Commerce Writer

The Arena Group

Freelance Technical Content Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour

Compose.ly

Freelance Home Care Nursing Medical Writer

EBSCO Information Services

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $60/hour

TrainingPros

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Turing

Remote Full-Time Personal Finance Writer – Pays $94K-$105K/year

The Motley Fool

Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$35/hour

Outlier

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $80K-$130K/year

Enchanted Rock

Freelance Writer

Minimalvamp

Freelance B2B Copywriter – Pays $40-$45/hour

Beacon Hill

Freelance Writer

Judge Judger

Freelance Copy Editor

Academian

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $30/hour

Motion Recruitment

Freelance Content Writer

Venue Report Inc.

Freelance Feature Writer

FN Marketing

Freelance True Crime Writer

H Street Media Group

Freelance Sports Content Writer

HotTakes

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.