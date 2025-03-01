Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/01/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
Freelance Business Reporter
The Epoch Times
Freelance Breaking/Trending News Reporter
NTD
Freelance Researcher/Reporter/Journalist – Pays $500-$2K/article
Commonwealth Policy Research Centre
Freelance Commerce Writer
The Arena Platform Inc.
Freelance Copy Editor
HIMSS
Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $55K/year
Premier Performance LLC
Remote Full-Time AI Content Writer
DataAnnotation
Freelance Stocks and Personal Finance Writer
Flywheel Publishing
Freelance Promotional Copywriter
RLE Technologies
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Trace Minerals
Freelance SEO Copywriter
Experiencegift
Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $90K-$110K/year
Think Jam
Freelance Technical Copywriter
FUTEK
Freelance Copywriter
Virtuous
Freelance SEO Editor/Writer
24 Seven Talent
Freelance Game Writer
Anzir
Remote Full-Time Commerce Writer – Pays $70K-$75K/year
Forbes
Freelance Digital Content Designer
Aisle Rocket
Freelance Technical Writer
Electrosoft
Remote Full-Time SEO Content Writer
Creative Circle
Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $75K-$95K/year
Jobot
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $38/hour
Swoon
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30-$40/hour
Magic Eden
Freelance Commerce Writer
The Arena Group
Freelance Technical Content Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
Compose.ly
Freelance Home Care Nursing Medical Writer
EBSCO Information Services
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $60/hour
TrainingPros
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Turing
Remote Full-Time Personal Finance Writer – Pays $94K-$105K/year
The Motley Fool
Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$35/hour
Outlier
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $80K-$130K/year
Enchanted Rock
Freelance Writer
Minimalvamp
Freelance B2B Copywriter – Pays $40-$45/hour
Beacon Hill
Freelance Writer
Judge Judger
Freelance Copy Editor
Academian
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $30/hour
Motion Recruitment
Freelance Content Writer
Venue Report Inc.
Freelance Feature Writer
FN Marketing
Freelance True Crime Writer
H Street Media Group
Freelance Sports Content Writer
HotTakes
