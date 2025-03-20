Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/20/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
Full-time Remote Digital Editor – Aviation. Pays $55K-$60K/year.
Firecrown
Part-time Remote Sports Writer & Broadcast Liaison
Nevada Central Media
Full-time Remote Senior Staff Writer – Science & Health. Pays $76K-$85K/year.
Salon.com
Full-time Remote Senior Producer – Audience. Pays $79K-$85K/year.
Salon.com
Full-time Remote Grant Writer – near New York, NY
Griffin Theatre, Inc.
Part-time Remote Grant Writer – for Housing Focused Non Profit
Reclaim
Full-time Remote Professional AI Content Writer
Data Annotation
Part-time Remote Medical Writer
Mind-Body Technologies
Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Writer
Idaho State Job Bank
Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer – Regulatory and Medic
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Full-time Remote Grant Writer – near Lancaster, OH
Shelby American, Inc.
Full-time Remote Medical Writer
Lifelancer
Freelance Gaming News Editor
Screen Rant
Full-time Remote Social Media Content Creator
blowology dry bar
Full-time Remote Grant Writer Consultant
United Way
Freelance Writers
Problogger Pty Ltd
Full-time Remote Technical Writer
Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Full-time Remote Proposal Strategist – Proposal Writer
Southern Scripts
Full-time Remote Grant Writer
Healthy Community Initiative
Part-time Remote English Writing Editor
Outlier
Full-time Remote Federal Proposal Writer
Praescient Analytics
Part-time Remote Social Media Assistant
The Dylan Jahraus
Freelance Freelance Legal Writer (US Law) – AI Tutor
Mindrift
Freelance Technical Writer
Codeless Interactive LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour.
Broadway.com
Full-time Remote Copywriter
Vulgar
Freelance Bilingual Copy Editor (German)
Smartdept. Inc.
Full-time Remote Creative Director/Copywriter
McGarrah Jessee
Full-time Remote Senior UI/UX Illustrator (iGaming)
International Game Technology
Full-time Remote Web Designer
Smartdept. Inc.
