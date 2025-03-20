Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/20/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

Full-time Remote Digital Editor – Aviation. Pays $55K-$60K/year.

Firecrown

Part-time Remote Sports Writer & Broadcast Liaison

Nevada Central Media

Full-time Remote Senior Staff Writer – Science & Health. Pays $76K-$85K/year.

Salon.com

Full-time Remote Senior Producer – Audience. Pays $79K-$85K/year.

Salon.com

Full-time Remote Grant Writer – near New York, NY

Griffin Theatre, Inc.

Part-time Remote Grant Writer – for Housing Focused Non Profit

Reclaim

Full-time Remote Professional AI Content Writer

Data Annotation

Part-time Remote Medical Writer

Mind-Body Technologies

Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Writer

Idaho State Job Bank

Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer – Regulatory and Medic

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Full-time Remote Grant Writer – near Lancaster, OH

Shelby American, Inc.

Full-time Remote Medical Writer

Lifelancer

Freelance Gaming News Editor

Screen Rant

Full-time Remote Social Media Content Creator

blowology dry bar

Full-time Remote Grant Writer Consultant

United Way

Freelance Writers

Problogger Pty Ltd

Full-time Remote Technical Writer

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Full-time Remote Proposal Strategist – Proposal Writer

Southern Scripts

Full-time Remote Grant Writer

Healthy Community Initiative

Part-time Remote English Writing Editor

Outlier

Full-time Remote Federal Proposal Writer

Praescient Analytics

Part-time Remote Social Media Assistant

The Dylan Jahraus

Freelance Freelance Legal Writer (US Law) – AI Tutor

Mindrift

Freelance Technical Writer

Codeless Interactive LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour.

Broadway.com

Full-time Remote Copywriter

Vulgar

Freelance Bilingual Copy Editor (German)

Smartdept. Inc.

Full-time Remote Creative Director/Copywriter

McGarrah Jessee

Full-time Remote Senior UI/UX Illustrator (iGaming)

International Game Technology

Full-time Remote Web Designer

Smartdept. Inc.

