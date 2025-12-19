Wayne: An Abused Child’s Story of Courage, Survival, and Hope – by Wayne Theodore

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

This true story will take you on a journey through the life of a child that suffers from horrible physical and mental abuse. You will truly be shocked, saddened, and emotional, yet amazed and excited, as you find yourself rooting for Wayne, for his courage and the extraordinary power of the human spirit.

How to suffer and survive the most deplorable degradation, pain and abandonment. This story will show you family dynamics in a secretive, isolated setting of horror and hopelessness, and how this young boy learned to survive and found a safe place for refuge. He will go on to face the world as a young adult with minimal life skills. The decisions he faced day to day and how he self-taught himself to be a functional person in society.

Wayne will give you hope that no matter how many times it seems adverse or hopeless, tomorrow is a better day and you should never give up. As an adult Wayne has faced the truth about his childhood and has realized he did not have parents and has learned forgiveness and how to be a parent to himself.

The healing begins.

“Wayne’s struggle and ultimate triumph over a childhood filled with pain and degradation will renew your faith in the extraordinary power and strength of the human spirit.” – Sally Jessy Raphael, TV talk show host , and television legend

“Wayne Theodore’s painful, courageous, an moving account of his life story vividly shows how vital it is for all of us to do what we can to help prevent child abuse.” – Cheryl Ladd, Celebrity Ambassador, Childhelp USA

“Wayne”s story proves that sheer will and determination can succeed against impossible odds. Anyone who has ever given in to feelings of inadequacy or self-doubt will find hope in this inspiring story.” – Dave Pelzer, New York times best selling author of A child called “IT”

This Author grew up in a small town in Massachusetts Called Pleasant Valley Although it wasn’t so pleasant at the Theodore house. With a Psychotic Abusive father and a passive mother starving for love along with 12 children. Dig into this captivating story of courage survival and hope.

