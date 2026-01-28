Tuning In: The Inner Practice of the Soulful Artist Through Music – by Mark Sutton

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

Tuning In is a lyrical and philosophical memoir about a life shaped by music, silence, and the search for meaning. Pianist and composer Mark Sutton invites readers into a quiet, reflective journey—one that moves through memory, emotion, and the mysterious power of sound to reveal what lies beneath the surface of things.

Blending personal storytelling with deep insight, Tuning In explores how the piano became more than an instrument—it became a companion, a mirror, and a doorway to understanding the self. Sutton writes not from a stage, but from a place of humble devotion to music’s capacity to awaken, to heal, and to teach.

Each chapter is a meditation on a theme that resonates far beyond music: beginnings, discipline, wonder, vulnerability, forgetting, presence, loss, and the muse. Whether recounting his earliest moments of discovery at the keys, reflecting on the silence between notes, or improvising his way through grief and growth, Sutton shares with honesty and warmth the lessons that emerged not from mastery, but from listening.

This is not a technical book. It is not about how to play the piano, but how the piano played him—how music offered a language for what could not be said, and how the act of returning to the instrument again and again became a form of devotion, meditation, and renewal.

Tuning In will speak to anyone drawn to the creative life—musicians, writers, listeners, and thinkers alike. It is a book for those who have ever stood at the edge of something unseen and listened for what might emerge. It is about what music reveals in us when we are quiet enough to hear it.

At once poetic and grounded, philosophical and deeply personal, this book is a companion for those seeking a slower, more reflective rhythm of living. It invites the reader not only to understand music more deeply, but to live more attentively, more courageously, and more in tune with their own inner voice.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Mark Sutton is a pianist, composer, and writer whose reflective work explores the emotional and philosophical dimensions of music. Blending memoir with meditative insight, his writing draws from decades of creative practice at the piano, inviting readers into a deeper encounter with sound, silence, and self.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.