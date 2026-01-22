An Amethyst Tree – by Rolla Donaghy

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
An Amethyst Tree is an original fictional teen novel about a high school girl’s relationship with her brothers and parents as she tries to cope with competition, and peer pressure to pretend, act mean, and deceive in order to win. Trying out for choir, cheerleading and an after-school job at a bakery, Jennie juggles her stories and plans, and even has a scheme with her brother, Tim, to borrow the family car.
But what will happen after her oldest brother, Brendan, makes her promise to be calm, truthful and honest all year? He even promises her a gem, or precious stone if she complies. Seeing it as a silly social experiment, she agrees.
Back at school, Jennie doubts that she can win anything if she is completely honest. She wants to have a gem from her brother, yet she simply cannot survive in high school if she takes him seriously and follows the rule!!
This story is a coming-of-age, humorous portrayal of high school when friends become competitors, and there seems to be little room left for generosity or kindness.
More Titles From This Author :
- Henry Hooper Leaves the Farm: A Field Mouse StoryWhen the field mouse leaves the farm, everything goes wrong.
- Henrietta Hooper Chases a Starfish: A Field Mouse StoryWhen field mice meet a small wave, it spells TROUBLE!
- The Wind’s ScrapbookIn a story based on photographs of nature, the wind carries the birthday balloon through the sights of a park. This 800-word book presents images, vocabulary, and concepts for beginning and emerging readers, pre-K to Grade 3. It encourages visual perception and language skills.
- The Picnic at Squirrel ParkWhere are the birds and flowers? Henry and Henrietta, field mice, find the fields are bare after October rain. This book is for children pre-K to Grade 2, and ESL. The story presents action words and concepts suited to beginning readers. Colorful illustrations encourage positive social interaction, curiosity and awareness of the environment.
- The Perils Of Pencil LakeAs Ray Marks, a college student, sells his grandfather’s Adirondack property, alarming rumors emerge that someone plans to get the farm for free. Ray and his friends work together to identify their opponents and outsmart them, in a diverse community that is not always on their side.
- A Lobster LessonA fishing fleet waits to go out on the ocean as a Captain in the bay prepares his boat to check lobster traps. The opportunity to go with him is exciting for children visiting the shore. A Lobster Lesson is a nature, non-fiction story for age 6-12 and ESL with photographs that depict rules of lobster fishing and safety in a marine environment.
- MIDDLE SCHOOL PROMISESWith a B average, and struggling to learn a new instrument, Lisa devotes herself to middle school orchestra, only to meet another Lisa – who is pretty, popular, and gets straight A’s. Can anything good come of this? Middle School Promises is an inspirational and humorous coming-of-age story for readers Grades 5-8.
- Tomorrow MaybeAfter a funeral, teenage girls try to help their families by babysitting Adam, a 6-year old child with whom they share their imagination, books, and love of flowers. TOMORROW MAYBE is a middle grade coming-of-age story for Grades 7-10.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author:
Rolla Donaghy, born in Canada, studied music, drama and radio theater. A professional in childhood education, she specialized in early reading skills in Toronto, Boston and Honolulu schools.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
-
- Crossed and Double-Crossed – by Hans Dietrich
- Escapades of Grace – by Dr Jerry W. Hulse
- Time to Send in The Clowns: The tacit support of unfettered immigration by Europe and America will destroy Western culture – by Lewis Allen Lambert
- My Sicilian Father: Exile in America, the Promised Land – by S.J. Tagliareni
- Healing Your Body by God: The Functional and Regenerative Wellness Revolution – by Dr Ben Lerner
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!