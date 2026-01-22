Alicia’s Dragon – by R.L. Pool

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

“Help! I’m stucked!”

Okay. Not the best way to get shaken out of a deep sleep, but the little girl sounds terrified! Then again, I’m not sure I heard that. Felt more like it just popped up in my head.

Maybe I just dreamed it, right?

Nope. Now I have to get out from under these warm quilts, get dressed, and see if this little girl, who sounds like she’s only… like… two? I need to see if I can find her mommy, get her unstucked, and then get some sleep!

Worse? I’m here at my memaw’s house way up in the woods. Yeah, my grandmother. A place I’ve been forbidden to come to all my life. Apparently, memaw’s a witch. That’s according to my mom of course.

But things in my life brought me here, and now, at twenty-two, I need to know where I got certain talents, emotional ones, that I can use to feel another’s… well… feelings.

“I’m gonna die!”

Okay, little girl. I’m coming. That is, if I can figure out just exactly where you are. Sounds like it’s coming from the frame over there in the corner covered in a black sheet. But that’s just weird, right?

What have you gotten yourself into this time, Alicia?

About the Author:

R.L.Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives and sips coffee on his front porch.

