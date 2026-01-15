Escapades of Grace – by Dr Jerry W. Hulse

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

When God gave me this as the title, Escapades of Grace, I looked up the meaning of escapades … “a usually adventurous action, not approved or conventional conduct, involves risk or excitement.”

The story line of this book delves into the compelling and often tumultuous journey of a young woman named Rose. Once a streetwalker, navigating the harsh realities of urban life, she faced numerous challenges—poverty, addiction, and rejection. Her life was one of adventure, even if it wasn’t fun or safe.

As you read about her struggles and her hope and resilience to seek answers and support during difficult times, maybe you can and will relate to them, realizing you are not alone in your journey. And through the power of God, you can overcome adversity just like Rose did.

My prayer is that this book will serve as a beacon of hope to you, reminding you that you can face adversity and find the strength to rise above any and all of your difficult circumstances. Even in your darkest moments, there is potential for growth, healing, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Reviews:

Dr. Jerry Hulse has many stories to tell after driving an 18-wheeler for 43 years. His faith helped individuals move from their darkest areas into God’s purpose for their lives, resulting in sometimes becoming preachers themselves. This book is a powerful testimony of God’s love and healing power. – Polly Harder, President, RH Publishing

About the Author:

Dr. Jerry W. Hulse is the proud author of more than eighteen books, many of which were penned during his forty-three-year-span as an over-the-road trucker, making his storytelling style unique and compelling. It often shows up in his writing.

