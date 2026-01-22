Crossed and Double-Crossed – by Hans Dietrich

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Clayton Morris, ex Canadian marine, working for an NGO, accepts a contract to follow a courier from London to Paris, confirms the handover and wants to go home. The next handler is hurt so Clayton must continue on to the next destination. That’s where the trouble starts, people die, couriers and handlers go missing, Clayton takes the package to its destination, Russia.
He knows they want him dead, he goes into hiding on a Greek island, a safe haven. They follow, a female Russian agent. They click, can they continue? Someone still wants him dead. He escapes and now needs to get back to England. A boat comes for him, friend or foe? Safely on the Southeast English coast, the truth finally comes out.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author:
Hans Dietrich started writing during the COVID pandemic in 2020. He lives in Massachusetts with his family. Currently has 12 books published.
