Joseph’s Journey: His Trials and Triumphs on the Path to Victory – by Dennis Nickel

About The Book:

Let’s follow Joseph as he journey through life. His brothers hate him, and sell him into slavery in Egypt. Here he experiences mercy from his brother, Rueben, who convinced his other brothers to spare his life.

In Egypt, he is purchased by Potiphar, the Pharaoh’s personal bodyguard. As Potiphar’s servant he learns leadership and discipline. He also learns how to overcome temptation. He is, however, thrown into prison.

In Prison, Joseph finds his God-given gift to interpret dreams. This gift provides him the opportunity to interpret Pharaoh’s dream, and to be elevated to the second highest office in Egypt.

This is just a part of the story. Join me as we dig deeper.

About the Author:

Retired military veteran. Graduated from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Doctor of Ministry degree from Bethany Theological Seminary, Dothan, Alabama. Retired from ministry at age 84 after 50 years.

