The Farm at the East Cove Hotel – by Todd Walton

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

The Farm at the East Cove Hotel explores the lives of a marvelous collection of people who coalesce into a family of friends in the town of Mercy on the far north coast of California. Among these people are a nun, a painter, a postal clerk, performance artists, musicians, dancers, chefs, a master potter, a weightlifter, a nurse, a waiter, children, gardeners, farmers, a movie producer, a play producer, pub owners, and a baker. Humor, Love, Daring, Sacrifice, Forgiveness, Improvisation, Trust, and Surrender are their signposts as these good souls wend their ways to the farm at the East Cove Hotel and find their places in the collective ferment.

Related Titles:

Little Movies: tales of love and transformation by Todd Walton Little Movies: tales of love and transformation is a collection of fourteen short stories by Todd Walton. Each of these stories illuminates the transformative power of friendship, emotional honesty, trust, generosity, compassion, and love.

Oasis Tales of the Conjuror: and other stories by Todd Walton How will humans survive in the wake of societal and environmental calamity caused by the imbalance between human desires and the earth’s capacity to sustain those desires? Oasis Tales of the Conjuror is a life-affirming response to this question.

Why You Are Here: and other stories by Todd Walton Why You Are Here is a collection of fifteen contemporary short stories by Todd Walton set in the town of Mercy on the far north coast of California; stories of friendship, emotional honesty, generosity, compassion, and love.

Good With Dogs and Cats: The Adventures of Healing Weintraub by Todd Walton Good With Dogs and Cats: The Adventures of Healing Weintraub is about a man who helps dogs and cats resolve their difficulties with humans. Mystery and romance abound in this tale brimming with insights into dogs and cats and people.

Pooches and Kiddies: The Further Adventures of Healing Weintraub by Todd Walton Pooches and Kiddies is both the sequel to Good With Dogs and Cats and a stand-alone novel chronicling a momentous year in the life of Healing Weintraub and his colorful family and friends: human, canine, and feline.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Todd Walton is the author of many books including: Inside Moves, Buddha in A Teacup, Under the Table Books, Little Movies, Good With Dogs and Cats, and Pooches and Kiddies. His many albums of original music include Lounge Act In Heaven, Mystery Inventions, Ahora Entras Tu, and Hip Salon.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

You Are Unstoppable: A Life Coaching Workbook – by Blake Archuleta

REAL STORIES OF SPIRIT COMMUNICATION: When Loved Ones Return After Crossing Over – by Angela Hoy

{Code Names} Betsy and Babe – by Linda Shields Allison

A Thanksgiving Bear: The Short Stories of Doug Pinkston – by Doug Pinkston

D.V. Thurman, Cryptid Hunter: A Probed Magazine Special Issue (and other strange tales) – by Eric C. Prichard

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.