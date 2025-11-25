The Dog Who Wanted A Person by Todd Walton with illustrations by Miruna Constantin

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
The Dog Who Wanted A Person is the story of a charming one-year-old dog named Huleekalabulee who is on a quest to find a person or people to live with and love. On his quest he meets several remarkable dogs who befriend him and help him on his way. In the course of his adventures he learns many valuable lessons about life and love, overcomes hunger, danger, fear, and loneliness, and ultimately discovers what is more important to him than anything else. Full of humor and excitement, The Dog Who Wanted A Person is a feel-good fable from start to finish.
- Little Movies: tales of love and transformation
Little Movies: tales of love and transformation is a collection of fourteen short stories by Todd Walton. Each of these stories illuminates the transformative power of friendship, emotional honesty, trust, generosity, compassion, and love.
- Oasis Tales of the Conjuror: and other stories
How will humans survive in the wake of societal and environmental calamity caused by the imbalance between human desires and the earth’s capacity to sustain those desires? Oasis Tales of the Conjuror is a life-affirming response to this question.
- Why You Are Here: and other stories
Why You Are Here is a collection of fifteen contemporary short stories by Todd Walton set in the town of Mercy on the far north coast of California; stories of friendship, emotional honesty, generosity, compassion, and love.
- Good With Dogs and Cats: The Adventures of Healing Weintraub
Good With Dogs and Cats: The Adventures of Healing Weintraub is about a man who helps dogs and cats resolve their difficulties with humans. Mystery and romance abound in this tale brimming with insights into dogs and cats and people.
- Pooches and Kiddies: The Further Adventures of Healing Weintraub
Pooches and Kiddies is both the sequel to Good With Dogs and Cats and a stand-alone novel chronicling a momentous year in the life of Healing Weintraub and his colorful family and friends: human, canine, and feline.
- The Farm at the East Cove Hotel
The Farm at the East Cove Hotel is about a family of friends on the north coast of California. Humor, Love, Daring, Sacrifice, Forgiveness, Improvisation, and Surrender help them find their places in the collective ferment.
About the Author:
Todd Walton’s works of fiction include Inside Moves, Ruby & Spear, Buddha in a Teacup, Good With Dogs and Cats, Pooches and Kiddies, and The Farm at the East Cove Hotel. His albums of original songs include Dream of You, Lounge Act In Heaven, Mystery Inventions, and Ahora Entras Tu.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!