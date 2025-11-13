Azhurahn Shift – by Kyra Ziel

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

From alien worlds in a distant galaxy, to alien worlds in our own, including Earth, follow the exodus and flight of two, gifted aliens and their mentor, from their land then their world. Walk beside them into the unknown, with unspoken courage and unison, in spite of the grave dangers they face.

Experience the unstoppable new winds of change sweeping the two friends past everything familiar. Go with them, in enlightened resolve, through metaphysical and physical transformation leading to off world adventures. Join them when they meet highly intelligent beings and discover new planetary realms.

Take the leap as they accumulate advanced alien knowledge and technology, then leave their own galaxy behind. Follow them in the new galaxy, as they find exotic, highly intelligent beings. Join them when they discover the familiar again, in a planet not unlike their own.

Follow them as they become new residents and highly revered by their hosts. Then witness them growing into a family and finding a true home on the planet. Find them igniting the aspirations of their new, fellow people leading to leaps in innovation and space travel.

Join their offspring, who bests his parents in pure genius. Discover how he even surprises the brilliant and enigmatic being that accompanies them on their adventures. Watch as he turns their existing technology and spacecraft into something entirely unprecedented.

Come along with them as their family grows, and their genius son, through his groundbreaking work makes metaphysical contact with an Earthling. Then after finding the way to Earth, learn with them how it holds the key for a full return to their original world.

Follow them in that epic journey, as it unfolds in an extra galactic experience, wrought with danger but ultimately brings them full circle. Share how their happiness on return quickly turns into disenchantment when they find the planet has shifted. It has lost its peaceful and prosperous aura, as evidenced by the actions of its inhabitants.

Join with them as a mysterious force that seems to weave through all their experiences comes into play, then sets things aright. All is well again. And the genius son gets new inspiration. He plans to find a method for direct, two-way travel between the galaxies they now call home. But witness the unexplainable events and strangeness, surrounding all his current advancements, as they happen.

Stand beside them as things fall outside their full control and they find themselves placed on a path leading to…the unthinkable. All they have left is their courage and resolve. And as they face the gravest in dark times for everyone, together, they may actually discover who they are and their true purpose. But it will lead them to almost certain death.

Will they succeed? Will they survive? Or will they perish, with no one ever knowing what they expected to accomplish? Will the Mystery shrouded in the background finally reveal itself? Or will it remain a mystery that flows through continuum – the flow that brings everyone together – in universality.

Additional Title From This Author:

Perfectly Timeless Timing by Kyra Ziel Powerful, vivid imagery, lyrical storytelling and clever wordplay in poems about love, family, nature, life, even death, grief, hope…redemption. A Poetry book lifting you past your limits in time, moving you in, Perfectly Timeless Timing.

About the Author:



Kyra Ziel was trained in computer science and web development before becoming a writer. Her books include science fiction and poetry brimming with powerful imagery and creative storytelling. She lives with her husband in Southwest United States and also enjoys family, outdoors and travel.

