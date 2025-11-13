The Takeover – by Clay Corley

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Colonel John Cutler, a tough Special Forces Commander, is appointed as a liaison between the U.S. Army and Congress and reassigned to Washington, D.C. Cutler is tasked with tracking down a secret group of revolutionary businessmen, politicians, and military elites called the Caretakers, who are planning to assassinate the President and overthrow the American government. After losing three agents and failing to identify the forces behind the rebellion, Cutler recruits elite assassin Cruz McCall to counter the rebels’ attack. McCall is an intuitive investigator who is not bound by rules or regulations and is a true American warrior. She and her sidekick, Juan Mendoza, previously served under Colonel Cutler as Army Rangers. McCall willingly accepts the assignment, unaware that she is heading into a confrontation with some of the most dangerous and powerful enemies she has ever faced, and one mistake will cost her life.

I thoroughly enjoyed Clay Corley’s premier novel, Cruz Control, and I am eagerly anticipating a sequel. I took it with me on vacation last week. Once I started reading, it was hard to put down. – Jim Bradfield Cruz Control will grab you from the get-go. Never a dull moment. I didn’t want it to end, and I can’t wait for the sequel! – Patricia Cole Fast read. Interesting development of characters. Moments of intense action with an intriguing outcome. Enjoyable immersive depth and detail. – Graham Burcham

Additional Title From This Author

Cruz Control by Clay Corley Alicia Cruz McCall lives two lives. Her standing as a nationally recognized portrait artist masks her true calling as a contract killer. Little did anyone suspect that this quiet, gifted girl could become a feared assassin.

Clay Corley, a lifelong resident of Tennessee, began writing fictional thrillers after retiring as an art gallery owner in 2022. He draws inspiration from his love of literature and his extensive real-world experience. Corley’s skillful mix of imagination and reality keeps the reader fully engaged until the thrilling conclusion. His latest Cruz McCall adventure, “The Takeover,” is a sequel to his popular first novel, “Cruz Control,” and the second installment in a trilogy that pays tribute to the life of a true American hero.

