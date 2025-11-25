The Anthology: The Invisible Empire – by Rollo Foxes-Sox

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

The Anthology is a collection of adventures within adventures of Antonio, a disabled ant who overcomes many obstacles as she deals with the hierarchy of the colony.She encounters many ‘cousin ants’ who are also trying to survive but are excluded from her own colony because they are different. as she comes of age she realizes that the kingdom to which she belongs is enormous and while there are differences there is strength in collaboration. Like human behavior not all that appears is true. Deceit and malevolence lurk.

Much of the antics and outcomes are based on what is known and evolving in insect behavior which makes this story a launching point for further inquiry and discussion.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

Reviews:

I had no idea that the insect world was so diverse and capable of cooperation despite the need to survival. this book raises the issue of how community’s can work together without destroying one another. – Everest Whitney

I have never paid attention or liked creepy crawlers. My daughter brought this book to my attention and I read it with her. I was pleasantly surprised about how adversaries can work together and ‘help’ one another. it paused me to consider how humans could participate better with one another. – Pacifica Al-Maraz

Other Titles from this Author:

DownUnder: The Yuckies by Rollo Foxes-Sox DownUnder is an adventure story of insect life in a compost pile that is largely based on what is known about their behavior. Five children investigate this unique world with some important life lessons learned along the way.

Blasties, Beasties, Beauties by Rollo Foxes-Sox This book describes 23 unusual mammals, fish, amphibians and insects from the animal world that are rare and newly described.

About the Author:

Richard Birrer is a practicing physician certified in four specialties. He is the author of multiple peer reviewed medical papers and textbooks. He is an avid explorer having visited all UN countries and climbed the seven continental summits. His family of 3 children and 6 grandchildren are his delight and anchor.

