Sinister Waters: The Skeleton Coast – by Diane J Duca

About The Book:

In 1912, a group of diamond prospectors are stranded on the Skeleton Coast and perish. John Beecher was one of those unfortunate souls. Yet his legacy lives on when over one hundred years later, his great grandson arrives on the same coast also lured by the prospect of diamonds.

In the present day, semi-retired Dink is on a tour of Namibia where she meets Marco, a retired physician. When the tour ends, Dink and Marco extend their stay, travel to the northern region of Namibia, but stumble into trouble. When visiting a Himba village, they learn of mysteriously dying cattle and the village livelihood is at stake. Dink and Marco discover the cattle were poisoned, but in searching for why and by whom, they learn that a missing academic and what secrets he holds are key. It becomes clear that a more complicated and bizarre series of events may involve diamonds. Dink and Marco must draw upon all their wits to unravel the mystery.

The past and present are linked by man’s search for diamond riches. The country culture, lifestyle of indigenous people, and historical moments are blended throughout the novel.

Reviews:

“A rare and rich family history, filled with local detail and bottled-up emotions in this saga of two motherless boys left by their father to grow up in an orphanage – and the consequences decades later.” – Jan van Straatan

“A compelling tale of sibling tensions and long-hidden family secrets. The narrative’s time shifts skilfully enhance our engagement with Don Nordberg’s range of subtly drawn characters.” – Gerald Killingworth, novelist, playwright and prize-winning poet

“A powerful and compelling account of two brothers estranged since childhood. Amos becomes a merchant seaman gathering a host of secrets on his travels. Beautifully written with a vivid sense of place, this book captures emotional struggles from the Depression to the late 1990s.” – Valerie French, author of The White Feather

About the Author:

Ms. Duca has been traveling out of country since childhood and her wanderlust has continued even into her senior years. Although semi-retired, she works part time with social service organizations. Diane has a doctorate in Public Service Administration and two Masters. She lives in Washington state with her two cats and enjoys writing in her spare time.

