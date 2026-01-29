The Book of Acts from a Layperson’s Perspective: Commentaries for Small-Group or Individual Study – by J. F. Mims

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

As a verse-by-verse compilation of commentaries and personal impressions of St. Luke’s writings in the Holy Bible’s book of Acts, The Book of Acts from a Layperson’s Perspective is written for laypeople from a layperson’s point of view; it is not a scholarly dissertation requiring a PhD in order to comprehend it.

The Book of Acts from a Layperson’s Perspective offers a simplicity in its presentation without being simple, providing curious readers the opportunity to appreciate Acts as an early-Christian history book as they discover the episodes and events surrounding Paul, Peter, and other believers, whether in a small-group Bible study or individually.

The book is unique as it reveals the author’s thoughts, ideas, and questions. It stimulates the reader to imagine being in situations and scenarios with Paul or Peter and asking, “What would I have done; How would I have reacted?”

The manuscript is designed to be used as a guide in one’s study of the book of Acts or as a help to a small group leader in developing her or his class study of Acts. Enough basic research has been done to provide an individual with ideas for personal use or to provide someone with the starting groundwork for class lesson plans.

REVIEWS:

Very clear and concise, while clearly adding your own useful perspective along with those of the experts/authorities you referenced. There’s a real need for lay leader-based leadership material in the local church. You’ve provided a great example of that here! You’ve filled in a lot of complexity in an approachable way. – Rev. Dallas L., UMC Minister

I really like this question [Point to Ponder]. It has implications beyond the situation in the text. How do we as Christians expect our faith to bring about extraordinary things in the world? Through our own sense of calling and mission? Through the interaction with other people of faith? Through both? – Rev. Josh K., UMC Minister

The extensive research done by Mr. Mims brings a whole different outlook to the narrative of the early Christian church. Fresh ideas and concepts await the reader with every chapter. If you thought you were familiar with the Book of Acts, prepare to be surprised. A must read for any Bible learner. – Chris C., Certified UMC Lay Leader

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

JF Mims, MEd, is a layperson active in his local church, leading small-group adult Bible study and Sunday school classes. With his training in education and his background as a college instructor and technical writer, he authored this book as his Christian witnessing, encouraging others to explore the Bible.

