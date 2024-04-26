The 600 m.o.l. – Black Helicopter Pilots in Vietnam: Tuskegee Glory – Second Edition – by Dr. Joe Ponds

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

This book is aimed at sharing information about a population of men who engaged in military service to their country with duties involving aviation. The era that this book addresses is one during which there was considerable racial turmoil in America. So, these were stalwart men who entered into a professional career field where they were not readily embraced. The field that these brave men entered was one that was dominated by white males. It is the story about the U.S. military’s 600 m.o.l. – Black helicopter pilots who experienced combat duty in Vietnam, some making the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives, and who certainly have a place in U. S. history. It is also a story of the uncommon fortitude, perseverance, and triumph of black men who were often compelled to fight multiple battles against multiple enemies simultaneously (the enemy overseas and racial discrimination at home). The 600 m.o.l. is perhaps one of the greatest stories that was never told, at least up to now.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Dr. Joe Ponds was a U. S. Army combat helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he became the first black Direct Commissioned Aviator in U. S. Coast Guard history. He is currently the President of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association of Florida.

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.