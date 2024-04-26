Six Days to Zeus: Please Don’t Call Me Hero – by Samuel Hill

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Please Don’t Call Me Hero picks up where Alive Day left off, when a mysterious voice from Chief’s dark and covert intelligence past calls him from his daughter’s cell phone and sends Chief into combat mode. Do they have her? Can he protect her? Chief knows the voice. So why can’t he remember who it is and why, after so many years, is this voice back in his life?
This book is dedicated to the families who didn’t sign up to go to war, but get to pay the consequences anyway. Follow the journey from Alive Day as Chief comes home, meets his new family and faces a diagnosis he neither understands, nor believes in. PTSD. Chief’s story encapsulates what happens when soldiers, in this case a 30 year Veteran of Intelligence Operations, comes home to “Fort Living Room”. Chief investigates his own moral wounds, attempts to mitigate his own PTSD and the impact it has on the family he loves so dearly—all the while fighting the agony of spinal injuries, surgical reconstructions and an old enemy from his covert intelligence past.
This heart wrenching story takes a deep dive into the realities of war and the impact it has on families. After three decades of Covert Intelligence Operations, Chief is faced with a life altering decision: Does he share his past life with his new wife? Or should he keep her in the dark, risking feelings of hurt and betrayal? This voice on the phone reminiscent of an enemy from his past, propels Chief into a downward spiral to an epiphany that changes his life.
Please don’t call me Hero will bring you inside the heads and the hearts of America’s Veterans as they return from a 20 year Global War on terror and the trials they face as they attempt to come home and acclimate into a society they no longer fit into. This is the compelling story of what families of our Veterans have to deal with and the consequences of going to war!
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Samuel Hill is a pen name for a Chief Warrant Officer who served 30 years in the dark world of covert intelligence operations.
- Six Days to Zeus: Alive Day (Based on a True Story) – by Samuel Hill
- Urban Principal: Leadership Lessons – by Bret Allan Anderson
- The Rogue Knight From Wyre Forest: A Sequel to A Knight’s Quest – by Robert Castiglia
- Memoir of a Milk Carton Kid – by Tanya Nicole Kach, with Lawrence H. Fisher
- In The Shadow of Sugarloaf – by Jack James
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!