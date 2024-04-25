Six Days to Zeus: Alive Day (Based on a True Story) – by Samuel Hill

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!

Based on a true story.

On August 6, 2003, Task Force Arc Angel is 30 minutes from extraction after 26 months on a covert operation deep in denied territory. The highly classified organization known as “the Activity,” answerable only to the Secretary of Defense and the President of the United States, is mistaken for an Iraqi unit, and attacked by friendly forces.

Of the seven members of the team, only one, Chief Warrant Officer Samuel Hill, made it out alive.

During the subsequent investigation, Chief, now paralyzed and homeless, is charged with six counts of premeditated homicide.

This is Chief’s story.

“Alive Day” is currently optioned by Phoenix Pictures to become a blockbuster movie. Watch for the rest of the series as it becomes available!

This new book series, soon to be a movie, is a fabulous page turner. I am a fan for life and cannot wait to read future books by Samuel Hill. Five Stars Plus.

– Shawna Desrosiers via verified purchase on Amazon

I loved this book. I don’t know if anyone has ever seen the commercial for the world’s most interesting man, but I think we might have actually found him! Chiefs story is so good and so gut wrenching, I actually lost sleep reading this book. I couldn’t put it down! Every American should read this book. We need to know what our soldiers go through when they come home, as well as when they re over seas fighting for our freedom.

– Lisa J, Fresno California

Six days to Zeus describes the unbelievable story and struggles of one of America’s bravest warriors and his “Never Quit” attitude. It gives a glimpse into the life of a Tier One Operator. Chief is blown up and loses his entire team. You walk with him through botched surgeries, an evil wife who betrays him, and a dishonest officer who turns on him. You will be inspired by Chief’s ability to persevere under circumstances that would have crushed the majority of us and caused us to quit. You won’t want to put this book down and no matter what you are going through in life you will be inspired to not only survive but to thrive in the midst of your difficulties. I highly recommend this book!

– Debbie Lee

About the Author

Samuel Hill is a pen name. The Author's true identity is by law, and subject to non-disclosure agreements, classified until 2085. The author served from March 1976 to July 2006 including both enlisted and officer time. Hill was cited as the Intelligence and Security Command, Commander's Trophy for Operational Intelligence Achievement (1st Runner Up) after only three years in service, for operational Intelligence 110 miles behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War. Now 100% Permanent and Totally disabled, Hill is currently writing the series, "Six Days to Zeus" which has been optioned by Phoenix Pictures to become a Hollywood movie.

