Memoir of a Milk Carton Kid – by Tanya Nicole Kach with Lawrence H. Fisher

Memoir of a Milk Carton Kid is the haunting story of a young girl, Tanya Kach, lost in the cracks of the system, forced to spend more than a decade as the prisoner of her middle school’s security guard. From her troubled childhood, through her captivity at the hands of a manipulative captor, and ultimately on her road to recovery, Tanya’s story is one of pain but ultimately triumph. Her story is told by her advocate and confidant, Lawrence H. Fisher. For more than five years his impassioned advocacy helped Tanya as she has reintegrated into society. He successfully blends Tanya’s story with his own insight into the legal issues surrounding the controversial case that followed Tanya’s release. This multipronged approach gives the reader insight into Tanya’s emotional state and the state of a criminal justice system that allowed her ordeal to happen.

About the Author

Lawrence H. Fisher is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania author and attorney. He is known for representing clients in high-profile cases. His passion is vindicating the civil rights of all people celebrated and reviled. His books are the perfect union of his work as an attorney and writer.

