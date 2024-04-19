The Rogue Knight From Wyre Forest: A Sequel to A Knight’s Quest – by Robert Castiglia

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!

It is six months after Andrew Coppersmith had recovered from a yearlong coma that he is led to believe was the result of a near fatal accident. Nevertheless, Andy doesn’t remember being in any accident. On the other hand, he does remember going to the laboratory of his quantum physics professor, Dr. Davis, over a year ago in October and trying the professor’s invention that Andy thought was a fancy videogame system. However, the professor’s device was really a time machine that sent the college student back in time to Worcestershire, England in the year 1105 A.D. During the time Andy was in Medieval England, he fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a knight, and experienced adventures beyond anything his videogames could offer. In addition to these adventures, Andy fell in love and was engaged to be married to Lady Helen, but before his wedding day, he was brought back to the present where he was told the entire experience was only a coma-induced dream.

After being released from the hospital, Andy returns to college, and since he had been absent for almost all of his first year, he has to start over. Except unlike the previous year, Andy is more serious about his studies. Where before his accident he would stay up night-after-night, playing computer games, often at the expense of his studies, now online and videogames don’t seem to be as exciting. In fact, according to his friend, Douglas Hartford, Andy isn’t the same person at all, but seems to be more serious and mature. However, Andy doesn’t feel more mature, though he does have different priorities. Now, games aren’t all that important. Now, he wants to learn as much as he can, graduate from college, and start a family. Most importantly, he wants to return to Worcester Castle — to the life and love, he had left behind; but when he does return he discovers things aren’t at all what he expects.

About the Author

Mr. Castiglia began a career in teaching, after graduating from the University of Central Missouri at Warrensburg. In addition to his teaching of academics, Robert has also worked many more years as a computer professional for companies such as Ralston Purina. Originally from Iowa, Robert now lives in Missouri where, when he is not writing, he spends his spare time studying his three favorite passions: beekeeping, sailing, and lighthouses.

