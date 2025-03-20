Secondhand Truths – by Jackie Adams

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

How is it possible to see a man Mika’s only dreamt of??? Is he real??? How could he be sitting in the Italian Bisto right now??? What happens when the man literally of her dreams appears alongside of his little sister?

Mika’s happy in her life. She’s working for Andrea’s, her best friend’s, dress boutique. Not only that, but she also lives in her best friend’s penthouse. Mika really couldn’t ask for more. What happens when Mika’s perfect little world is turned upside down by who she thinks is the perfect, dream man???

Andrea tries to tell Mika not to wear her heart on her sleeve, but is it too late for Mika to turn around and leave before she falls even harder? When dreams meet reality does it become a big mess or is it a happier ever after???

Related Titles:

Simplicity, A Love Story by Jackie Adams Darcy’s boyfriend left her, heartbroken, she wonders whether she will ever love again. She meets an advertising agent, Michael, at a dog park after moving to the big city next door to be with friends. Will their relationship blossom into love?

Back to Square One by Jackie Adams Jillian’s life falls a part. Her husband has hit her for the last time after her son shoves her. She’s not going to let the cycle continue. She moves in with her parents. Soon fires start everywhere. What is happening?

Catfished by Jackie Adams Come join the Rom-Com adventure of Denise and Rowan, who meet in a chatroom using each other’s best friends’ photographs. Will they meet and how?

Tale of Terror: Living with Schizophrenia by Jackie Adams Lucy has schizophrenia. She has problems distinguishing between reality and hallucinations. Did someone call her name or was it just her imagination? Can a young lady with this form of schizophrenia work and have a relationship with a man?

The Third Eye by Jackie Adams Nessie is a photographer who comes home to find her best friend lying in a pool of blood to discover she’s dead. Nessie ends up falling in love with the detective working April’s case. He starts getting cold feet, why?

Aliens Amongst Us by Jackie Adams Have you wondered about aliens? What they are like? What they do when they get to Earth? Two of these aliens are Zircon and Rizkey. Zircon falls in love. Earth is threatened with attack from a Galactic Space. What will Zygon and Rizkey do!

Run Along Now by Jackie Adams Not only is this novel about a FEMALE serial killer, but she’s very likeable! Read what’s on her mind! Suzanne, a young lady with a chip on her shoulders. She killed and will kill again! After all she is a serial killer.

Walk of a Dead Man by Jackie Adams Levi Adams is a cowboy who works at a neighboring ranch tending to cattle and running horses. He’s saving up to seek revenge on the outlaw who killed his pap! Will he get his justice?

The Southside Kids by Jackie Adams Misfit kids create a club. One of their friends is bullied. They try to find a solution to end it. They join together in their clubhouse to vote for an answer.

Trust, A Novel: Author’s Preferred Version by Jackie Adams “Trust, A Novel” is a story of a woman struggling to gain control and make sense of her life. You begin to genuinely care about Tori and hope that through her struggles she finds happiness and peace.

Don’t Take Christmas Away by Jackie Adams Christmas is supposed to be a happy time, so when happens to Angela’s children when the psychiatrist wants to take Christmas away? Will Angela’s brother, Uncle Nick, be able to stop this from happening?

Sleep Weaver by Jackie Adams Tinia has been gifted a supernatural ability by her grandmother. She controls people’s sleep and causes them to either to have a dream or a nightmare. When she tests her ability on a crush, she can’t believe it worked!

About the Author

A single mother living with her son and two dogs who is passionate about writing and having fun with all genres.

