Say it Poetically – by Sandra V. Moore Thomas

I believe that it is possible to translate most of life’s events–the good, the bad, and all of the in-between–into poetry if one is so inclined. Thus, the title of this book.
The poems and verses contained within might inspire, inflame, soothe, encourage, or appeal to anyone who has laughed, loved, hurt, lost, learned, healed, is healing and still alive in that they are relevant to life. They are categorized and labeled according to theme to more easily suit your mood. It is believed that you will find at least one poem in this collection that “moves” you.
About the Author:
Sandra V. Thomas Moore described herself as an “un-tethered” poet, offering that her verses flow freely from her heart and imagination dictating their own form, rhythm, pattern with her goal being to make them appealing and memorable.
