Time to Send in The Clowns: The tacit support of unfettered immigration by Europe and America will destroy Western culture – by Lewis Allen Lambert

About The Book:

Since the end of the second world war, America has had significant political, economic and cultural influence over most peace seeking nations. Though several non-western cultures aggressively pursued economic hegemony, military incursions and political subversion of their neighbors during the last four decades of the 20th century, global conflict was avoided though often threatened. Over the last 30 years the world has been blindly standing on the abyss of a massive conflict between complacent western democratic governments and a monolithic authoritarian ideological belief that is incompatible with western or eastern cultures. This conflict, a prelude to world domination by zealots stemming from the seventh century birth of Islam, has been simmering for 1200 hundred years occasionally testing the resolve of non-believers. Now, this horde of zealots has been given tacit approval to invade Europe and America, to plant the seeds of subversion and revolution by weak, feckless and progressive political leaders that preferred to maintain the status quo at all costs.

The west has buckled at the knees and allowed this anti-Judeo-Christian ideology to take root and infect western society with hate. NATO is impotent, the EU is impotent, political parties are impotent while Christians cower and accommodate their new neighbors that will never assimilate.

If ‘Time to Send in the Clowns’ doesn’t alarm you, then pray for a rapid and humane demise.

Reviews:

“Set against the turbulent backdrop of Sicily, immigration, and World War II, this is a story of exile, survival, and the indomitable power of love. Tagliareni weaves fact and fiction into a seamless narrative, giving voice to lives shaped by history’s harshest trials. His characters emerge as both victims of circumstance and shapers of their own destiny, leaving a lasting mark on every page. This is historical fiction that is deeply moving, deeply human, and deeply true.” – David Stern Photographer

“My Sicilian Father, a gripping historical novel set in 1912, tells the unforgettable story of a Sicilian family’s journey to America in search of hope, opportunity, and a sense of belonging. With themes of perseverance, cultural identity, and generational strength, the novel resonates deeply with today’s conversations around immigration and the evolving American dream.” – Michael Bufano CFO

“This novel broke my heart and healed it in equal measure. My Sicilian Father is more than a historical journey—it’s a love letter to family, faith, and the sacrifices that shape us. The Tagliareni family’s story is one I’ll carry with me for a long time.” – Karen Yula Musician

About the Author:

Lewis Lambert is a highly decorated military officer. His career spanned the terms of 11 presidents from the cold war to the war against terror. He served in Vietnam from January 1968 until January 1969 where he witnessed the real story of what occurred during the 1968 Tet offensive when the media dishonestly convinced the American public the war was lost. Lambert earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, and a master’s of degree the University of Northern Colorado.

