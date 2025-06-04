An Old Man’s Anthology – by Robert G. Wilson

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book:

This is a collection of stories, some fact, others fiction. The author has written them all during the many years he has been a member of the El Castillo Writing Group. He is a 95-year-old resident of a Life Care Retirement community in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The author has assembled them all for your entertainment, as well as a bit of a record.

REVIEWS:

In Rob Wilson’s captivating anthology, fact and fiction intertwine to create an engaging tapestry of personal history. With honest, richly descriptive prose, Wilson shares charming recollections of his childhood while celebrating his deep connections to family, his love of the outdoors, and insights from his long career. This absorbing collection serves as both a treasure trove of a life well lived and a testament to the importance of finding meaning. Wilson’s ability to transform everyday experiences into compelling narratives results in stories that are not merely interesting, but genuinely engaging and poignant.

– Madeline Mayhood, Editor-in-Chief, Virginia Living Magazine

Rob Wilson’s writing, both fiction and non-fiction, is filled with optimism and love- a reflection of a life well lived. His honesty and straightforward prose make for charming and highly readable stories about his nine decades of life.

– Janie Chodosh

Related Titles

Aunt Netty and Me by Robert G. Wilson

Poetry and a crippled sailor help frightened girl cope, grow

The Irish Brahmin by Robert G. Wilson

A young Irish housemaid from Boston travels half way across the country in the 1870s to try to establish a Brahman life style at a wild west Army fort.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Rob Wilson is a 95-year-old retired business man now living in a retirement home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Although he did much writing in his business career, he only turned to fiction, short stories and memoirs after retiring.

