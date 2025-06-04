An Old Man’s Anthology – by Robert G. Wilson

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
About the Book:
This is a collection of stories, some fact, others fiction. The author has written them all during the many years he has been a member of the El Castillo Writing Group. He is a 95-year-old resident of a Life Care Retirement community in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The author has assembled them all for your entertainment, as well as a bit of a record.
REVIEWS:
In Rob Wilson’s captivating anthology, fact and fiction intertwine to create an engaging tapestry of personal history. With honest, richly descriptive prose, Wilson shares charming recollections of his childhood while celebrating his deep connections to family, his love of the outdoors, and insights from his long career. This absorbing collection serves as both a treasure trove of a life well lived and a testament to the importance of finding meaning. Wilson’s ability to transform everyday experiences into compelling narratives results in stories that are not merely interesting, but genuinely engaging and poignant.
– Madeline Mayhood, Editor-in-Chief, Virginia Living Magazine
Rob Wilson’s writing, both fiction and non-fiction, is filled with optimism and love- a reflection of a life well lived. His honesty and straightforward prose make for charming and highly readable stories about his nine decades of life.
– Janie Chodosh
Related Titles
Aunt Netty and Me by Robert G. Wilson
Poetry and a crippled sailor help frightened girl cope, grow
The Irish Brahmin by Robert G. Wilson
A young Irish housemaid from Boston travels half way across the country in the 1870s to try to establish a Brahman life style at a wild west Army fort.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Rob Wilson is a 95-year-old retired business man now living in a retirement home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Although he did much writing in his business career, he only turned to fiction, short stories and memoirs after retiring.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!